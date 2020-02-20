Baby Yoda Stars in The Mandalorian Operation and Trouble Board Games

Hasbro got warmed up for New York Toy Fair 2020 today with a wave of new releases from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The crown jewel of these releases is the animatronic Baby Yoda (aka The Child) figure, but they also unveiled The Mandalorian editions of the classic Operation and Trouble board games. Not surprisingly Baby Yoda is front and center in both versions.

In Operation: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition, you have to dissect Baby to...just kidding. That would be traumatizing to the extreme. Actually, what you need to do is retrieve items that Baby Yoda has secretly tucked away l- ike a froggy, a cup of broth, and a mudhorn egg - without setting off the buzzer. We've seen what Baby Yoda is capable of when provoked, so you definitely don't want to slip up.

In Trouble: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition, players will attempt to rescue Baby Yoda as The Mandalorian, IG-II the droid, Cara Dune, or the vapor farmer, Kuiil. The first player to get all four of their pawns to the Home space to rescue Baby Yoda wins it all.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Operation and Trouble games are slated for a Spring 2020 release priced at $19.99 and $14.99 respectively, but they could be available to pre-order here at Amazon and here at Walmart as early as today, February 20th. If that does happen, this post will be updated with specific links. Stay tuned.

