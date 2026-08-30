Power Rangers Exclusive Figure Is Decked Out In Chrome, And Is Now Up For Pre-Order

Power Rangers is currently getting a push on store shelves thanks to Playmates Toys’ Re-Ignition line, but that’s not the only way to add new Power Rangers collectibles to your collection and display. That includes a brand-new exclusive Power Rangers figure that features a fan-favorite Ranger while also being decked out in chrome, and that figure is now up for pre-order.

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Threezero has now revealed a new addition to its Power Rangers premium FigZero line, and it will be the fan-favorite Gold Zeo Ranger getting the spotlight. The standard Gold Zeo figure that was previously released is now sold out, but fans at Power Morphicon got their first chance at the new Gold Zeo Chrome Edition figure, which decks out the Gold Ranger’s costume and armor with a slick-looking golden chrome upgrade and even includes an exclusive accessory that longtime franchise fans will love.

Power Rangers Gold Zeo Chrome Edition: Everything You Get

The FigZero 1/6 Gold Zeo Power Ranger figure Threezero previously released was already a stellar figure, with 34 points of articulation, a number of great accessories, and an actual fabric costume. All of that returns for the Chrome Edition, but as the name implies, the big difference here is that the armor and Golden Power Staff have all been upgraded with golden, mirror-like plating.

As you can see in the photos, the added elements really make the already iconic design pop even more. There’s even a side-by-side picture of the two figures that showcases how much the new version pops, and while the original figure looked fantastic in this regard, you can easily see how much the new one shines standing next to it.

In addition to the core figure, which stands at around 12 inches tall, you’ll also get the Golden Power Staff and 6 interchangeable hands, but the other major addition is an exclusive new accessory. If you pick up the Chrome Edition, you’ll also get a set of Zeo Crystals, and not only do they look fantastic, but they also come with a perfect base to display them all together.

If you want to complete the full Zeo team, you happen to be in luck, as you can also pre-order the FigZero 1/6 Zeo Power Rangers Pack. This pack includes Zeo Red, Green, Pink, Black, and Yellow all in one set, and the set also includes each of their iconic weapons and interchangeable hands. You can even combine those weapons with an Advanced Zeo Laser Pistol to create the Zeo Blaster, and each figure also includes all of the extensive attention to detail and articulation you’d expect from the line. You can check out the set right here.

You can pre-order the Gold Zeo Chrome Edition figure either in person at Power Morphicon or through .