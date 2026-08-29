New Death of Superman Set Might Be The Ultimate Version of an Iconic DC Battle (And Here’s How To Get It)

There have been several unforgettable moments in comics over the years, but few were as massive or impactful as the death of Superman. It was an event that many thought would never happen, as one of the most iconic heroes of all time finally fell at the hands of Doomsday. The event continues to have an impact on fans all these years later, and now a new Death of Superman action figure set might just be the ultimate version of one of comics’ most shocking moments.

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The new action figure set is made up of two releases from Medicom’s MAFEX line, which is a line of premium import action figures. You can just pick up either Superman or Doomsday, but getting both allows you to bring some of the most memorable moments from the comics to life in your display, especially when you start utilizing the myriad of accessories that come with each figure. You can pre-order Superman and Doomsday on Hobby Link Japan right here, and each figure retails for $91.72.

The Death of Superman Set Lets You Bring The Comics To Life

Starting with the Superman figure, the 6-inch figure beautifully captures the Dan Jurgens style from the comics, with expressions and small details that feel pulled right from the story. The costume recreates Superman’s look from the battle’s final moments incredibly well, including the mostly torn suit that stretches over one shoulder and the torn parts on either side of the pants.

Then there are the bloody battle damage elements and accessories that allow you to recreate specific moments from the story, with slash marks on the side of his face, his shoulder, and his legs. One of my favorite poses is his two-fisted punch that looks straight out of the comics, but if you want to recreate that tragic final scene instead, the figure also comes with a base of rubble and the torn Superman cape to make that happen. There’s also a heat vision accessory and a torn fabric cape to bring more moments to life.

Next let’s take a look at Doomsday, who stands at over 7 inches tall and recreates the look of the formidable foe from the battle’s last moments as well. This version of Doomsday features his extensive bone armor spikes on his shoulders, his knees, his hands, and his face, and the only remnants of the green suit are the trunks and boots.

The figure includes two different portraits and features extensive articulation, which allows you to have Doomsday hold up Superman with just one hand. Doomsday also comes with a torn Superman cape accessory that fits over his hand spikes, so you’ve got multiple options.

While you can pick up each figure individually, the figures combine to create one of the best Death of Superman recreations yet. There have been previous figures based on this event, with the DC Icons Death of Superman set standing out the most. Though that was a stellar set, the MAFEX Superman personally surpasses that previous figure with ease, and combined with the accessories and diorama creates the utlimate Death of Superman collectors set.

The MAFEX Superman and Doomsday figures are available for pre-order now and are expected to be released in June of 2027.