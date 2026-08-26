Secretlab Is Finally Giving Marvel Fans What They’ve Been Waiting For, And the Timing Is Too Perfect

Secretlab is one of the premier names in furniture design, and one of the most respected brands in gaming and fandom culture – with good reason. The design technology that Secretlab has pioneered is unequaled when it comes to functionality and comfort, with expert engineering and design that allows you to construct your state-of-the-art furniture with impressive ease. However, as Secretlab’s brand and products have grown in popularity, many fans have been waiting for one particular item to become available: officially licensed Marvel brand collabs.

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Well, it may have been more than a ten-year wait from when Secret Lab started in 2015 until now, but the day is finally here, and the timing couldn’t be better: Secret Lab has debuted its first Marvel collaboration, and it is the perfect design for the moment, as Spider-mania is in full swing.

Secretlab Debuts Its TITAN Evo Spider-Man Variant Gaming Chair

Secretlab Titan evo Spider-Man variant gaming Chair

As you can see above, the new Secretlab TITAN Evo chair fully embraces everything about Spider-Man, with a webbed mesh design and official Spider-Man insignia. The red-and-black color scheme invokes various Spider-Man costume designs (like in Spider-Man: Far From Home), with touches like black, flowing tendrils that tease deeper Spider-Man lore like the black symbiote suit. If you’re a Spider-Man fan, I can tell you firsthand that it’s hard not to feel like you’re the Web-Slinger’s “Guy in the Chair” while sitting in it.

With the Marvel barrier now broken wide open, Secretlab can offer gamers licensed brand variants from every single corner of fandom, including DC, Star Wars, gaming, anime, racing, as well as an entire line of Secretlab signature designs. So not only can you enjoy one of the most ergonomic and customizable seating experiences, but you can do it in the style you truly want to.

Of course, the Spider-Man variant comes with the patented accessories the brand is famous for, including:

Patented magnetic CloudSwap™ technology that allows you to easily attach and remove armrests, so that you can easily customize the look of your chair

A patented Magnetic Memory Foam Head Pillow that you can easily place for comfortable head and neck support.

Multiple points of adjustment for height, tilt, and lumbar support, which are easy and intuitive to use

Secretlab’s patented seat design, incorporating elements like SoftWeave™ Plus Fabric and NanoFoam™ Composite, to create one-of-a-kind comfort, even while sitting for long periods of time.

There are three sizes available: Small, Regular and XL. Pricing starts $684 US. You can check out a full breakdown of the chair’s design and technology on the Secretlab official site.

NOW Is The Time to Get Your Spider-Man Variant Chair!

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The timing couldn’t be better for this debut from Secretlab, as Spider-Man hype is at an all-time high. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become a worldwide phenomenon that has earned $2.25 billion at the worldwide box office and enjoyed overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. The film has also managed to light a spark under the entire Spider-Man brand all over again, and the character’s merchanise is once again in high demand. It’s a great opportunity for any Marvel fan, to celebrate ‘Spider-Mania’ with a high-value item like a Secretlab chair.

Gamers have even more incentive to jump at this Secretlab and Marvel collab: On September 15th, Insomniac games will be releasing Marvel’s Wolverine. The action-adventure game is the latest Marvel title from Insomniac, makers of the bestselling game series Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has generated billions in revenue and numerous accolades during its run. Wolverine is expected to be another thrilling and immersive Marvel character experience, and what better way to play than in a top-line, Marvel-branded chair?

However, Secretlab’s patented technology is what a lot of gamers are going to need when Grand Theft Auto VI is (finally!) released on November 19th. Millions of gamers will be seated for hundreds (thousands?) of hours while GTA has the entire entertainment industry and fandom culture in its chokehold; investing in some proper seating would be wise.

You can order your Secretlab TITAN Evo Spider-Man Variant Chair HERE.

A Secretlab TITAN Evo Spider-Man Variant Chair was provided by the company for the purpose of this review.



