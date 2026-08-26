Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragonzord Kickstarter Just Revealed The Changes Fans Were Hoping For

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition line from Playmates Toys has already delivered the original Dinozords and is now releasing the Thunderzords, though there was one key Zord missing. That was the Dragonzord, and while fans were excited to get it through Kickstarter, there were some major criticisms about the design. Now, Playmates Toys has revealed several changes to the Dragonzord that fans have been hoping for, and they even revealed a new stretch goal as well.

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In a new update on the Dragonzord Kickstarter campaign, Playmates Toys thanks the fans for reaching over 90% funding on the project, but they also revealed several changes to the Dragonzord itself. The first change is a new Battle Mode Face that will be integrated into the jaw, while the second change is a redesign of the hands, as they say they’ve heard feedback about making the hands smaller and retractable instead of projectile-firing. You can check out the concept of the new Battle Mode Mask below.

Playmates Toys seems to be taking feedback to heart with this campaign, and it’s extremely promising to see these elements addressed in the early days of the campaign. The Battle Mode Face update features a computer model that the Playmates Toys US designers sent to their engineers in Hong Kong, so hopefully we’ll get actual photos of the new additions to the Dragonzord in the near future.

In addition to the Battle Mode Face and updated hands, the legs have also received some attention. Playmates has heard the feedback and is making changes to the Dragonzord’s leg structure, and those updates will also directly benefit Dragonzord Battle Mode and Mega Dragonzord as well. The other issue highlighted previously was the screw hole in the side of the Dragonzord’s face, and now they’ve shown how it will be fixed with the matching paint plug.

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As for Stretch Goals, there were previously stretch goals for pins and stickers, but now there’s been a new Stretch Goal added at the $500K level. If the campaign hits $500K, every Dragonzord will feature a free micro White Ranger figure, which Playmates Toys says was the most requested addition to the campaign. This also means that the Energy Sphere pin, which was previously at $500K, is now going to be unlocked at $400K instead.

Playmates Toys has said that the new design is being developed, and they will spotlight the new design before the Kickstarter campaign ends. We’ll keep you updated when the new design is finally revealed, but hopefully fans get to see the new and improved version of the Dragonzord soon.

The Dragonzord Kickstarter campaign is almost funded with over $392K, and there are still 23 days to go.