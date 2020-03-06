These Disney Sneakers Are Super Adorable

Disney fans with some room for new shoes in their closets will be happy to know that Hot Topic has added some new designs to their Disney lineup, and they're ridiculously adorable. The collection includes sneakers inspired by Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Frozen 2, Mulan, Tangled, the Disney / Pixar classic UP, and more.

The colorful new Carl and Ellie UP design is tops on our list, but we've picked out some additional options to check out below. Note that you can save an additional 20% on these shoes using the code HT20 at checkout - and they're all pretty affordable to begin with with most of the designs priced under $30.

This is only a handful of the Disney shoe options that are available at Hot Topic right now. You can find more cute designs here with heels, flats, and sandals thrown into the mix.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.