Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube and Avengers Thanos Detachable Arm Funko Pops Launch Tonight

Funko's Emerald City Comic Con 2020 / Virtual Con Pop exclusive Pop figures are slated to drop today March 12th and tomorrow March 13th. You can find details on all of the Pop figure releases right here, but two of the most interesting figures from the event are the Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube and the Marvel Avengers: Endgame Thanos with detachable arm.

Both of these figures have been earmarked as GameStop exclusives, and will launch here - and / or via the links below - around midnight EST (9pm PST) tonight March 12-13. GameStop has been known to launch their Pop figures earlier than expected, so you might want to check in throughout the day today.Note that a Masters of the Universe Pop and PEZ release are also part of GameStop's ECCC exclusives, and that the links below won't be live until after launch.

You should also know that the convention-exclusive versions of these Pop figures (which would have been sold at ECCC 2020 before it was postponed) will now be available online here at the Funko Shop starting at 10am EST (7am PST) on March 13th. The only difference between retail shared exclusives and the con-only shared exclusives is a sticker on the box. The latter will also be a lot more difficult to get.

The Gelatinous Cube Pop is the fourth release in Funko's D&D lineup behind Asmodeus aka The Lord of the Nine Hells, the good ranger Minsc and his "miniature giant space hamster" companion Boo, and a Mind Flayer. All of the previous releases are also available to order here here at GameStop. GameStop also has an exclusive Drizzt Do'Urden with Guenhwyvar 2 Pack that you can pre-order here.

On the other hand, there have been many, many Funko Pop releases from Avengers: Endgame, including numerous versions of Thanos. However, the Thanos figure that's dropping at GameStop is one of the rare Pops with a detachable element.

The new Thanos figure follows an Avengers: Endgame "I am Iron Man" Pop figure that's available to pre-order here on Amazon.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.