The Official Hoodie of Pokemon Trainers

A new, official range of Pokemon apparel has launched that features sporty styles for serious trainers and die-hard members of Team Pikachu. The Pokemon Trainer gear includes a hoodie and a track jacket design that look like they would pair nicely with a whistle. Both designs incorporate Poke Ball colors and a minimalist graphic paired with "Pokemon Trainer" and "Gotta Catch Em All" written on the chest. A small Pikachu graphic is also printed on the back.

The Team Pikachu gear includes a t-shirt, hoodie, and cap with a yellow and black color scheme, angry Pikachu logo, and graphics on the back. Pre-orders for these items are available via Merchoid via the links below. Note that the items are slated for release in June, and the prices include all taxes and shipping costs.

On a related note, a range of new Pokemon Funko Pops were recently released at NY Toy Fair, and Walmart has all of the figures priced under $9 in pre-order with free shipping. You can find them via the links below.

Note that the exclusive Flocked Bulbasaur Funko Pop that was released for Funko's Virtual Con this past weekend is still available to order here at Amazon. The Flocked Charmander exclusive has sold out here at Walmart, but can still be ordered on eBay.

