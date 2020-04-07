LEGO Super Mario Adventure Sets Pre-Order Guide

Earlier today, LEGO and Nintendo fully unveiled their long-awaited Super Mario collaboration, revealing the Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser's Castle Boss Battle expansions for the base Starter Course set. The sets look fantastic, but they are probably not what most fans expected. That's strange, since they are whimsical and interactive - exactly the kind of thing that Nintendo is known for.

Instead of standard LEGO bricks, the Super Mario sets are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. LEGO Lead Designer Jonathan Bennink will give you a closer look at the sets in the video below. Beyond that, we have all of the details on where the Super Mario LEGO sets can be pre-ordered.

At the time of writing, the 231-piece LEGO Super Mario Starter Kit Bundle is available to order via the following locations priced at $59.99 with shipping slated from August 1st:

We expect that the Super Mario set will go up for pre-order here at Amazon and here at Walmart as early as today, April 7th. Details on pre-orders for the Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser's Castle Boss Battle expansions haven't been made available at the time of writing. This post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

The official description for the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course set reads:

"Kids can team up with their favorite character in the real world with this LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360). The set features a LEGO Mario™ figure that gives instant expressive responses via the LCD screens and speaker. Players earn virtual coins moving LEGO Mario from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via spinning and cloud platforms, the ? Block, and super battles with the Goomba and Bowser Jr. toy figures. Rearrange the bricks to create new levels to master."

