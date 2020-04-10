Funko's Captain Atom WonderCon Exclusive Pop Figure is Live

Today would have been the first day of WonderCon 2020 in Anaheim, but it has become yet another convention stuck in limbo because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, Funko is filling the void with Virtual Con 2.0. Earlier today, many of the exclusive Pop figures went live and we expect more to arrive over the weekend.

You can keep tabs on all the WonderCon 2020 / Virtual Con 2.0 exclusive Pop figure releases right here via our master list, but if you were interested in grabbing the DC Comics Super Heroes #333 Captain Atom Pop figure, you can do that here on Amazon. The figure is in stock and shipping now while supplies last.

If you're unfamiliar, the modern version of Captain Atom aka Nathaniel Christopher Adam was a United States Air Force officer that was court-martialed and sentenced to death for a crime that he didn't commit. He volunteered for a dangerous experiment as an alternative to execution and it left his body fused with an alien metal that granted him superpowers. The experiment also threw him forward in time 20 years at which point the Air Force promptly blackmailed him into remaining with the service to become a government-controlled superhero named Captain Atom.

