Here's Where to Get Funko's WonderCon and Virtual Con 2020 Exclusive Pop Figures

WonderCon 2020 in Anaheim has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the show will go on for Funko's lineup of shared exclusive Pop figures. As they did with Emerald City Comic Con last month, Funko will be running a Virtual Con online starting tomorrow April 10th and running through April 12th. We expect that the Pop figure lineup from the show will begin to roll out starting tonight, April 9th - 10th at midnight EST (9pm PST). If you want to add them to your collection, here's what you need to know...

A breakdown of the WonderCon 2020 Funko Pop figure lineup can be found below along with links where they will be available to order. The list will update with new links and information as it becomes available. If these exclusives sell out, you'll be able to find them here on eBay.

Funko Shop WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - Historically, their exclusives launch at 10am EST / 7am PST (You'll find them here at launch). Note that Funko might also sell retailer shared exclusives though the shop, though a convention sticker probably won't be guaranteed:

Pop Rides Cheshire at the Mad Tea Party (former booth-only exclusive)

Pop Trolls Blue Troll

Funko Apron

Funko Virtual Con Shirt

Soda Ad Icons - Fruit Brute / Chase

Soda Ad Icons - Yummy Mummy / Chase

Soda Masters of the Universe - Skeletor

Soda Masters of the Universe - Faker

Soda Scott Pilgrim - Ramona Flowers (Blue Hair - former booth-only exclusive)

Soda Scott Pilgrim - Knives Chau

Soda Speed Racer - Speed Racer / Chase

Amazon WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - May launch as early as 12am EST, though it might not drop until later in the morning:

Pop DC - Captain Atom: Amazon isn't great at listing their Funko Pops properly at launch - look for it to launch here or here. When it doubt, search for it directly.

Hot Topic WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - Expected to launch around 12am EST:

BoxLunch WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - Expected to launch around 12am EST:

FYE WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - May launch as early as 12am EST:

Target WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - May launch early (even before 12am EST):

Barnes & Noble WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives - May launch early (even before 12am EST):

Funko had more time to prepare for this Virtual Con than the one they threw together for ECCC, so hopefully there will be even more fun to be had at home this time around.

