Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie 4K Blu-ray Is Super Cheap For Black Friday

The racing drama F1: The Movie was a bonafide old school summer blockbuster in the vein of Top Gun: Maverick, which isn’t surprising since both films were directed by Joseph Kosinski. In fact, it grossed over $600 million at the box office, making it the biggest hit of Brad Pitt’s career, and the first major hit produced by Apple Original Films. While it’s best viewed on an IMAX screen, we have no doubt that you’re going to want to watch this film on your big screen TV at home as well. To do that in the best quality possible, there’s a 4K Blu-ray release that you need to check out. What’s more, you can get an insane deal on it thanks to Black Friday.

F1: The Movie Black Friday Deal

At the time of writing, F1: The Movie is available to pre-order here at Universal Pictures’ GRUV Blu-ray retail site and here on Amazon for only $12.49 (58% off). Note that GRUV also has the limited edition 4K Steelbook (with a nice sepia-toned cover design) in stock, though it’s at the regular price. At GRUV, you might be able to reduce the price further by using the code SIGNUP20 to save 20% off on a single purchase. GRUV also has a massive Black Friday sale going that includes more dirt cheap, top tier 4K Blu-rays that you can shop right here.

F1: The Movie Special Features

Special features on the F1:The Movie Blu-ray releases include features that take you behind-the-scenes of Formula 1 and the film itself.