Nightmare On Elm Street 7-Film 4K Blu-ray Drops To Its Lowest Price For Halloween

Wes Craven’s iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street hit 4K Blu-ray in 2024 the film’s 40th anniversary. The film introduced Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger to audiences, and is widely regarded as one of the best horror films of all-time. For Halloween 2025, you can enjoy 7 films in the series in 4K as part of a new collection that launched last month. What’s more, you can get it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $88.44, which is 16% off list and an all-time low.

Note that a limited edition, individually numbered Amazon exclusive 4K Blu-ray box set also launched with a pair of 3D glasses and a numbered certificate of authenticity. To top it all off, All 7 films will be packaged separately in Steelbooks and bundled together in a Steelbook Library Case. Unfortunately, the set is sold out and is unlikely to return as only 4000 were made. Still, the standard edition is sure to satisfy fans, especially at this price. You can check out a breakdown of the films on the set below.

Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Box Set Films:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (199 4)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake (2010) are not included, which isn’t surprising.

Special features on this set appear to be legacy.

If you’re only interested in the first film. you can pick up the standard 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $20.22 at the time of writing. However, the 4K Steelbook edition is the one to get, and is it is currently in-stock here on Amazon.