Samsung Odyssey Black Friday Monitor Deals Slice Up To $950 Off

The Black Friday upgrade window opens on November 17, and Samsung is swinging in with savings up to $950 on select monitors that cover gaming, productivity, and creative work. The spotlight falls on the Samsung Odyssey lineup for players who want epic immersion, alongside the Samsung M9 Smart Monitor for busy homes and the Samsung ViewFinity S8 for creative pros. Keep reading to know how much you can save on some of the best monitors Samsung has to offer.

Samsung Black Friday Monitor Deals Lineup

Black Friday stacks serious savings on Samsung screens, with gaming beasts, smart hubs, and creator panels all dropping hard. This section breaks down every key monitor, its new price, and what kind of setup it upgrades, so you can quickly match the right screen to your Black Friday game plan.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Deal

The Samsung Odyssey G9 turns the whole desk into a wraparound battlefield, and the 49-inch version drops to $699.99 with $300 off at 30% off its usual price, which is its lowest price ever. That huge curved canvas is built for players who want to see more of the map in a single glance, whether that is a sprawling RPG, a tight racing line, or a busy streaming layout with chat and tools. Fast gaming performance keeps motion feeling slick instead of smeared, while strong contrast and brightness help dark scenes pop instead of washing out. In practice, that means more room for side windows, clearer detail at the edges, and a screen that feels closer to a small IMAX for games and late-night movie marathons.

Samsung Odyssey G8 Black Friday Deal

For those who want a premium gaming screen without going ultra wide, the Samsung Odyssey G8 steps in at 32 inches and lands at $949.99, saving $350 at 26% off and marking its lowest price of the year. This is the showpiece monitor for a clean, high-end desk, delivering quick response for fast action and vivid color that lets next-gen console and PC games really glow. HDR style punch gives bright highlights and rich scenes more life, so neon cities, fantasy spells, and sports arenas all feel a bit closer to what the art team imagined. It looks the part too, with a sleek design that fits right into a tidy battlestation where every piece feels curated rather than thrown together.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Deals

The Samsung Odyssey G7 gives you big screen immersion in two flavors, with both sizes hitting heavy Black Friday discounts. Both models lean on large curved panels and high refresh performance, which keeps camera swings through open worlds and racers smooth instead of choppy. Gaming presets help dial in the look quickly, so you can shift from a bright sports game to a moodier dungeon crawl without fiddling too much. The 40-inch Odyssey G7 drops to $749.99 with $450 off at 37% off, while the 37-inch Odyssey G7 lands at $599.99 with $300 off at 33% off. With two sizes on offer, it is easy to match the screen to desk depth and chair distance while still keeping that G7 flavor of wraparound focus that makes other screens feel small.

Samsung Odyssey G6 Black Friday Deal

The Samsung Odyssey G6 focuses on competitive clarity at a more compact size, with the 27-inch model priced at $799.99 and taking $200 off for a 20% discount at its lowest price ever. This one is built for players who value speed and sharpness more than sheer width, giving a high-resolution look that keeps enemies, UI elements, and fine textures crisp. Fast response tuning means quick movements stay readable, which matters in shooters, MOBAs, and any game where a single missed detail can flip a match. The smaller footprint helps it fit comfortably on standard desks, leaving room for a keyboard, a big mousepad, and maybe a microphone or two for streaming, so the whole setup feels focused instead of overcrowded.

Samsung M9 Smart Monitor Deal

If the goal is to cover work, streaming, and casual play with one screen, the Samsung M9 Smart Monitor steps into the main character role. Built-in smart TV-style apps let you jump into shows, movies, and live streams without extra boxes, and next-generation AI capabilities add clever touches for recommendations and navigation. Switching between a laptop workspace and a couch-friendly entertainment layout is simple with the remote and on-screen hub, so it works as well for a shared living room as it does for a solo home office. For busy families and young professionals, it feels like replacing a stack of separate screens with a single neat centerpiece. The 32-inch M9 will be available for $1,299.99 with $300 off at 18% off, turning it into a versatile smart hub rather than just another desktop display.

Samsung ViewFinity S8 Creator Monitor Black Friday Deal

Creatives who live inside timelines and layers get a strong Black Friday option with the Samsung ViewFinity S8, which brings the S8OUD Hi-Res experience to a 37-inch canvas. The 37-inch ViewFinity S8 will be listed at $399.99, cutting $200 for a 33% discount that instantly makes a studio upgrade easier to justify. Exceptional picture quality and vibrant color help edits line up closer to the final output, which matters whether you are grading video, polishing photos, or refining illustrations. The roomy screen gives space for toolbars, reference shots, and preview windows all at once, so there is less constant shuffling and more time actually building. It is the kind of panel that turns a basic desk into something that feels closer to a production bay.

Time To Level Up Your Black Friday Setup

Taken together, these Samsung Black Friday deals cover just about every desk identity, with savings up to $950 across Odyssey gaming models, the M9 Smart Monitor, and the ViewFinity S8 starting November 17. The Odyssey G9, G8, G7, and G6 line up for different play styles and desk sizes, the M9 Smart Monitor handles hybrid work and streaming duty, and the ViewFinity S8 powers creative projects without crushing the budget. Check the prices right now, pick the Samsung monitor that matches how you live and play, and lock in the upgrade before these lowest ever and limited time numbers roll away.

