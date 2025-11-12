Secretlab’s Biggest Gaming Chair Sale of the Year Starts Now

Secretlab has switched on its Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, and they’ve promised that these are their “best prices of the year”. MAGNUS Pro Sit to Stand Metal Desk Bundles are up to $249 off, and TITAN Evo trims up to $100, with fresh discounts on SKINS and the first markdown on the OTTO Adjustable Legrest. Select free shipping on chairs and desks in eligible regions adds extra value. Everything is active on the promotions page right now, so choose the setup and check out in one smooth run.

Secretlab Black Friday Deals Guide

Here’s what the sale has to offer. Desks for tidy builds, chairs for long sessions, and add-ons to boost comfort. Keep reading to find the best discounts on quality work and gaming setup.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Sit to Stand Metal Desk Bundles

MAGNUS Pro focuses on a clean build from the inside out with a fully integrated power supply column that feeds your devices through a single concealed cable, and you can save up to $249 right now. Drop power strips and wires into the full-length cable tray and close the lid for a clutter-free surface that stays photo-ready. Motorized height adjustment helps you shift from deep focus to stand and stretch sessions without breaking flow. Finish the look with MAGPAD desk mats that click into place for a snug fit. New textures are in the mix, including the velvety Black Suede Edition and the smooth White NanoGen Edition, so the desktop feels as dialed as it looks.

Best Chair Deal Picks for Long Sessions

Secretlab TITAN Evo

TITAN Evo is built from ergonomic research and real-world feedback to support the body in motion rather than only at rest. The seat and backrest are tuned for long hours across work, gaming, and everything in between, keeping posture steady as you lean, type, and turn. Personalize the look with color variants and Special Edition designs inspired by fan favorite games and shows, so the setup can match the fandom without giving up comfort or performance while saving you $100.

Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition

NanoGen Edition takes the proven ergonomic base of TITAN Evo and pairs it with Secretlab’s most premium materials for a soft yet supportive feel. It is designed for people who want that upgraded finish while keeping the same pro-grade adjustability and long session comfort. Pure White and Pure Black variants keep the aesthetic clean and modern with $50 off.

Accessory Savings That Upgrade Comfort

SKINS – Save up to $60

SKINS refreshes the chair in minutes with a clean swap that brings a new look and helps with upkeep. Style updates land fast without tools and keep wear off the primary surface.

OTTO goes on sale for the first time and adds dedicated support for legs and feet with memory foam cushioning. Infinite height adjustments between 39 and 47 centimeters let you find your sweet spot, while five incline settings help with lounging, reading, or quick recharge breaks. It pairs with Secretlab chairs to bring full-length comfort to the desk space.

Attach the recliner add-on to a Secretlab chair and unlock calf support with infinite angle adjustment from zero to eighty degrees. When not in use, it tucks neatly beneath the seat base so the chair’s core functions remain the same.

A simple layer that protects floors and keeps movement smooth across tasks and play.

Add plush lumbar support that complements chair adjustments for a steadier lower back feel over extended sessions.

Everything About the Secretlab Black Friday Sale

You get cable control and a motorized lift with MAGNUS Pro bundles. Daily marathon sitters who want adaptive support can try the TITAN Evo. If you want a premium feel, reach for NanoGen Edition. End your setup with the OTTO leg rest and the Recliner Add On for better breaks between tasks.

Sale dates and timing – The window runs from November 12 at 12 AM PT to December 5 at 12 AM PT. Cyber Monday activity carries through to the end of the event.

– The window runs from November 12 at 12 AM PT to December 5 at 12 AM PT. Cyber Monday activity carries through to the end of the event. Shipping information – Chairs and desks ship free in select locations. Check eligibility on the live promotions page to confirm availability for your address before checkout.

– Chairs and desks ship free in select locations. Check eligibility on the live promotions page to confirm availability for your address before checkout. How to claim the deals – Open the promotions page now. Choose the desk bundle, chair, or add-on and add to cart. Confirm the discounted pricing and any free shipping eligibility at checkout.

Grab the Secretlab Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

This is the yearly window to build the setup that works as hard as you do. MAGNUS Pro bundles, TITAN Evo, and the right extras all land for less, and the sale runs through December 5. Line up the build, check the live prices, and upgrade while the savings are hot.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.