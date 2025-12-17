Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Bundle Saves 52% and Adds Free Sony WF-C700N Earbuds at Amazon

Holiday noise has a talent for showing up everywhere, like an unwanted cameo. This Amazon bundle pairs the Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise Canceling Headphones with a free set of Sony WF-C700N truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds, so both the couch and the commute get covered. One piece is built for long listening sessions, work calls, and flights where engine hum tries to steal the spotlight. The other is the easy grab for errands and gym time since it slips into a pocket and keeps moving. The key detail is the checkout rule, because the free earbuds only apply when the pre-built bundle is added to the cart. Here’s the price drop, the cart steps, and the highlights worth knowing.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony WH-1000XM5 Holiday Bundle Deal on Amazon

Amazon’s limited-time Sony WH-1000XM5 holiday bundle drops from $519.98 to $248.00, saving 52%. The free Sony WF-C700N earbuds count only when the pre-built bundle is added to the cart. Here’s what you need to know before buying the bundle.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle Price and What Comes in the Box

This is a two-item bundle, and it may ship separately, so two packages showing up is normal. The pre-built set pairs the over-ear headphones with a free Sony WF-C700N true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. The pricing is the big comic panel moment. The bundle deal price is $248.00, and the savings amount to $271.98, which is 52%. Additionally, the listing indicates a savings of $89.99 compared to buying separately. For quick credibility checks, the bundle is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 18,533 ratings, and there are multiple color bundle options listed beyond Midnight Blue, including Black, Silver, and Smoky Pink.

How to Claim the Free Sony WF-C700N Earbuds on Amazon

The qualification rule is simple, but it is also the whole game. The free earbuds are tied to the pre-built bundle, so both items need to be added to the cart as that single bundle listing, not picked separately like a DIY loadout. Once it is in the cart, the earbuds should show as included free as part of the bundle promotion, which is the easiest way to confirm everything is applied before placing the order. The offer is US only, valid on in-stock items and it runs from December 16, 2025 through December 31, 2025 while supplies last. That date window makes this feel less like a forever deal and more like a limited-time side quest.

Features and Who This Noise-Canceling Bundle Fits Best

Sony WH-1000XM5 does the heavy lifting with noise canceling driven by two processors controlling eight microphones, which helps turn loud commutes and busy rooms into a background blur. Call quality gets a boost through beamforming microphones and audio signal processing, so meetings and check-ins sound cleaner when the environment is not cooperating. Battery life is built for long hauls at up to 30 hours, plus quick charging that can deliver three hours of playback from a three-minute charge.

On the other side, the free Sony WF-C700N earbuds bring noise canceling with an Ambient Sound mode for staying aware, multipoint connection for fast device switching, and an IPX4 water-resistance rating for sweat and splashes.

Snag the Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle Right Now

This bundle is the rare deal that feels like two different lifestyles got covered in one checkout, long sessions at home, and quick grabs on the go. Just make sure the cart shows the pre-built bundle so the free earbuds stay locked in. With the price down to $248.00 and the promo running through December 31, 2025 while supplies last, this is a strong time to hit buy before the stock vanishes.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.