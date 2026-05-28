Massive Star Wars Action Figure Drop from Hasbro Delivers What Fans Have Been Waiting For

This week during a Star Wars fanstream on their YouTube, Hasbro kept the Mandalorian and Grogu hype going by revealing a ton of new figures from both The Black Series and The Vintage Collection that are sure to get fans excited. The new drops are sure to fit right in with the best Mando & Grogu collectibles, but will not last long. Check out the latest right here and pre-order all your favorites on Entertainment Earth before they sell out.

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New Figures from The Black Series

The Black Series is Hasbro’s premiere line of six inch action figures that each include highly detailed sculpts, screen accurate likenesses and a ton of accessories. Now they’re expanding deeper into the Mandoverse with an all new wave featuring characters as they are seen on the big screen. The latest drops include 4 standard releases which retail for $27.99 and the deluxe Zeb will cost fans $34.99 but comes loaded with accessories, including an alternate headsculpt with his signature grin.

New Figures from The Vintage Collection

The Vintage Collection is perfect for collectors who are nostalgic for the Kenner days, but still want the benefit of approved articulation and accessories. These figures stand at 3.75 inches tall and come on classic blister cardback, ensuring they look good for in and out of the box collectors alike. This wave includes figures representing multiple eras from Star Wars Rebels with Hera Synulla to the Maul – Shadow Lord with Devon Izara. Standard figures retail for $19.99 and just like The Black Series, fans of the smaller scale can pick up a Deluxe Zeb for $27.99.

It has never been a better time to be a Star Wars collector with multiple scale action figures, Model Kits, LEGO and more. If Pop! Vinyl Figures are more your speed be sure to check out the full collection The Mandalorian and Grogu offerings from our friends at Funko. Be sure to get your pre-orders in now and make room on your shelves. This is the way.