Catch ‘Em While You Can: LEGO’s Huge Pokémon Starter Trio Returns to Shelves

You once again (finally!) have the chance to catch the most ambitious LEGO Pokemon sets ever made. The LEGO Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set (72153) is currently available on the official LEGO Shop, and given how quickly this one has flown off the digital shelves in the past, you won’t want to miss it.

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The set is a massive 6,838-piece build priced at $649.99, and it’s easy to see where every brick goes. The set recreates all three Kanto region final-stage starters—Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise—each placed on their own themed biome base: a jungle for Venusaur, a volcano for Charizard, and a water feature for Blastoise. Together they form one unified, showpiece-worthy display, but each figure is also removable and can be posed independently in battle stances on their own. It’s an impressive piece of shelf real estate for any serious Pokemon fan or LEGO collector. A big note is that purchases are limited to one per customer, so act accordingly.

Also Available: Pikachu and Eevee Sets

If the flagship set is a bit steep… that’s fair. Luckily, LEGO has two other Pokemon sets available right now that make excellent additions on their own or as companions to the big trio.

LEGO Pokemon Pikachu and Poke Ball (72152) — $199.99 : A 2,050-piece set featuring a highly posable Pikachu launching out of an opened Poke Ball on a lightning bolt stand. The tail can be customized for male or female forms, and the ears and limbs are fully adjustable. It’s a dramatic display piece that captures the iconic Electric-type Pokemon in full (lovable) battle energy.

A 2,050-piece set featuring a highly posable Pikachu launching out of an opened Poke Ball on a lightning bolt stand. The tail can be customized for male or female forms, and the ears and limbs are fully adjustable. It’s a dramatic display piece that captures the iconic Electric-type Pokemon in full (lovable) battle energy. LEGO Pokemon Eevee (72151) — $59.99: The most affordable of the three at 587 pieces, Eevee is a charming build with poseable ears, a movable tail, and an adjustable head. The set also includes a special surprise tied to Eevee’s evolution potential, making it a nice little bonus for fans.

All three sets are rated for ages 18 and up and are currently in stock at the LEGO Shop. The Pikachu and Eevee sets are eligible for free shipping on orders over $35, and all three earn LEGO Insiders points.