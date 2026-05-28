Amazon’s LEGO Fortnite Sale Is Live, and Klombo Is Leading the Charge

Looking to “drop” some cash and add some LEGO Fortnite sets to your collection? Amazon is currently running some great discounts across the lineup. If you’re shopping for a younger Fortnite fan or a seasoned adult collector (like yourself), there’s something here at a reduced price worth picking up.

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The most notable deal is on the Klombo (77077), which is down 20% from its $109.99 list price. The 1,084-piece set features the beloved dino-like creature with fully posable legs, an opening mouth, a rotating tail, and a Klomberry bush with detachable berries. It also includes Island Adventure Peely and Oro minifigures, plus a QR code to unlock an exclusive in-game outfit. The Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp (77075) is also 20% off, dropping to just $18.39, making it a great entry point into the line for younger builders ages 7 and up.

The Current Sale Lineup

Here’s a full look at everything currently on sale:

The Mecha Team Leader is the crown jewel of the collection for adult fans. The 2,503-piece set stands over 17.5 inches tall and features posable joints, a Sword of Singularity accessory, and digital bonus codes for both the LEGO Fortnite and standard Fortnite games.

Where We Droppin’ (for Pre-Orders)?

Several new LEGO Fortnite sets are also available to pre-order on Amazon ahead of their June 1, 2026 release:

The best part of all of this? Every set currently on sale, as well as available for pre-order, includes a bonus digital item QR code to unlock exclusive in-game content in LEGO Fortnite.