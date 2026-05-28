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Amazon’s LEGO Fortnite Sale Is Live, and Klombo Is Leading the Charge

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Looking to “drop” some cash and add some LEGO Fortnite sets to your collection? Amazon is currently running some great discounts across the lineup. If you’re shopping for a younger Fortnite fan or a seasoned adult collector (like yourself), there’s something here at a reduced price worth picking up.

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The most notable deal is on the Klombo (77077), which is down 20% from its $109.99 list price. The 1,084-piece set features the beloved dino-like creature with fully posable legs, an opening mouth, a rotating tail, and a Klomberry bush with detachable berries. It also includes Island Adventure Peely and Oro minifigures, plus a QR code to unlock an exclusive in-game outfit. The Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp (77075) is also 20% off, dropping to just $18.39, making it a great entry point into the line for younger builders ages 7 and up.

The Current Sale Lineup

Here’s a full look at everything currently on sale:

The Mecha Team Leader is the crown jewel of the collection for adult fans. The 2,503-piece set stands over 17.5 inches tall and features posable joints, a Sword of Singularity accessory, and digital bonus codes for both the LEGO Fortnite and standard Fortnite games.

Where We Droppin’ (for Pre-Orders)?

Several new LEGO Fortnite sets are also available to pre-order on Amazon ahead of their June 1, 2026 release:

The best part of all of this? Every set currently on sale, as well as available for pre-order, includes a bonus digital item QR code to unlock exclusive in-game content in LEGO Fortnite

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