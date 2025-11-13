The Most Insane Thing About The X-Shot Insanity Blaster Is The Current Price

Nerf’s Elite Titan CS-50 Gatling minigun-style blaster launched in 2019 priced at $99. X-Shot blasters are known to be more affordable than Nerf, often with more robust features. This huge X-Shot Insanity Motorized Rage Fire Blaster is a perfect example of that, only the price is the most insane thing about it right now. Currently, you can grab it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $23.99, which is 52% off list.

The X-Shot Insanity Motorized Gatling Blaster (Rage Fire) is fully motorized, capable of launching darts up to 27 meters (90 feet) with a high-capacity 40-dart auto-feeding belt that continuously rotates through the spinning Gatling-style barrel. It even inludes a 360-degree rotating tripod and a scope for improved targeting. Given that you’ll blaze through the 40 dart belt in moments, The blaster also includes two modular dart storage units that hold an additional 46 darts.

Note that a total of 72 Air Pocket Technology foam darts come with the blaster, so you might want to grab a refill pack for extra ammo. This pack on Amazon includes an additional 200 darts for $14.99.

For comparison, Nerf’s discontinued Elite Titan CS-50 featured a 50-dart drum and a shoulder strap, as it was designed for mobility as opposed to the X-Shot. Both blasters claim a range of around 90 feet. Given that the X-Shot is currently 1/4th the price that the Nerf was in 2019, it’s an amazing value.