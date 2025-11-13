The Most Insane Thing About The X-Shot Insanity Blaster Is The Current Price

Nerf’s Elite Titan CS-50 Gatling minigun-style blaster launched in 2019 priced at $99. X-Shot blasters are known to be more affordable than Nerf, often with more robust features. This huge X-Shot Insanity Motorized Rage Fire Blaster is a perfect example of that, only the price is the most insane thing about it right now. Currently, you can grab it here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $23.99, which is 52% off list.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The X-Shot Insanity Motorized Gatling Blaster (Rage Fire) is fully motorized, capable of launching darts up to 27 meters (90 feet) with a high-capacity 40-dart auto-feeding belt that continuously rotates through the spinning Gatling-style barrel. It even inludes a 360-degree rotating tripod and a scope for improved targeting. Given that you’ll blaze through the 40 dart belt in moments, The blaster also includes two modular dart storage units that hold an additional 46 darts.
X-Shot Insanity Motorized Gatling Blaster (Rage Fire) / $23.99 or 52% Off
Note that a total of 72 Air Pocket Technology foam darts come with the blaster, so you might want to grab a refill pack for extra ammo. This pack on Amazon includes an additional 200 darts for $14.99.
For comparison, Nerf’s discontinued Elite Titan CS-50 featured a 50-dart drum and a shoulder strap, as it was designed for mobility as opposed to the X-Shot. Both blasters claim a range of around 90 feet. Given that the X-Shot is currently 1/4th the price that the Nerf was in 2019, it’s an amazing value.