All 150+ New LEGO Sets Launching January 2026: Complete Price & Release List

Earlier this month we looked back at 2025 and picked out favorite LEGO sets of the year. Now it’s time to look ahead to January 2026 and the 150+ sets that will be available in the first week of the month. This includes big releases like the Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370), Shopping Street (11371), and Time Machine from Back to the Future (77256) sets along with dozens of releases in themes like Star Wars, Marvel Harry Potter, City, Ninjago, and much, much more. An exhaustive breakdown can be found below, and it includes info on promotions and Gift With Purchase sets that are expected to launch alongside the January 2026 lineup.
Before we dive into the list, keep in mind that all of the sets and promotions will launch on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12 am ET unless otherwise indicated. You’ll also need a free LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage of the offers that will be available. Info on additional sets and offers that debut before the end of December 2015 will be added here as details become available, so stay tuned for updates.
LEGO Promotions For January 2026
Below you’ll find a breakdown of the confirmed and expected promotions that will be available with LEGO purchases made in January 2026. The full slate of offers will be available here at the LEGO Shop after the launch on January 1st.
- Vintage Parade Car (40913) / January 1 – January 11, 2026 (or while supplies last) / Free with orders over $200 USD. This 243-piece set is designed to complement the new Shopping Street (11371) set but is available with any qualifying purchase.
- Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station (40891) / January 1 – January 7, 2026 (or while supplies last). Free exclusively with the purchase of Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370).
Unconfirmed Promotions (Expected for Late December / January)
- Year of the Horse (40779) / The 2026 Lunar New Year zodiac GWP
- Star Wars: TIE Advanced Mini-Build (30727)
- City: Go-Kart Racer (30719)
- Ninjago: Ninja Cole’s Car (30723)
- Friends: Flower Stand with Roses (30721)
- Disney: Ariel and Flounder’s Birthday Music Fun (30720)
LEGO Icons
- Shopping Street (11371): $249.99 / Release: Jan 3, 2026 (LEGO Insiders Early Access: Jan 1–3)
- Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370): $299.99 / Release: Jan 3, 2026 (LEGO Insiders Early Access: Jan 1–3)
- Autumn Cottage Garden (11372): $119.99
LEGO Technic
- Porsche 911 GT3 R REXY AO Racing Car (42224): $149.99
- 1966 Ford GT40 MKII Race Car (42223): $74.99
- Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Hypercar (42222): $64.99
- NASA Artemis Space Launch System Rocket (42221): $59.99
- Monster Jam Sparkle Smash Pull-Back (42220): $34.99
- Monster Jam Grave Digger Fire and Ice (42219): $34.99
- John Deere 1470H Wheeled Harvester (42218): $9.99
LEGO City
- Coast Guard Rescue Boat (60504): $99.99
- Airport with Airplane (60502): $99.99
- Airplane, Service Truck & Hovercraft Remix (60505): $69.99
- Airport Fire Truck (60499): $69.99
- Coast Guard Helicopter (60503): $64.99
- Cement Mixer (60478): $39.99
- Recycling Truck (60495): $39.99
- The LEGO Van (60500): $29.99
- Jet vs. Car (60489): $29.99
- Snowplough (60490): $19.99
- Motorcycle Transporter (60491): $19.99
- Tractor (60498): $19.99
- Fries Food Truck (60488): $19.99
- Police Prisoner Transport Van (60479): $19.99
- Yellow Taxi (60487): $14.99
- Hot Rod (60485): $9.99
- EV Supercar (60486): $9.99
- Gaming Race Car (60484): $9.99
- Construction Loader (60483): $9.99
- Fire Truck (60482): $9.99
- Police Truck (60481): $9.99
LEGO Botanicals
- Tulip Bouquet (11501): $59.99
- Peace Lily (11504): $49.99
- Flowering Cactus (11509): $34.99
- Daisies (11508): $14.99
LEGO Ninjago
- The Old Town 15th Anniversary (71861): $299.99
- The Dragon of Life (71859): $109.99
- Four Weapons Blacksmith 15th Anniversary (71858): $99.99
- Ninja Vehicle Tree House Battle (71857): $79.99
- Jay’s Transforming Car (71856): $54.99
- Ninja Dragon Riyu’s Battle (71855): $44.99
- Ninja Character Display 15th Anniversary (71866): $44.99
- Cole’s Mission Mech & Dragon Zane (71854): $34.99
- Jay’s Dragon Mech Fight (71853): $19.99
- Kai’s Dragon Mech Battle Pack (71851): $9.99
- Lloyd vs. Earth Monster Spinner (71850): $9.99
- Nya vs. Mutation Monster Spinner (71849): $9.99
LEGO Star Wars
- BB-8 Astromech Droid (75452): $79.99
- Venator-Class Attack Cruiser (75441): $69.99
- AT-AT (75440): $59.99
- Cobb Vanth’s Speeder (75437): $24.99
- Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack (75449): $22.99
- Grogu’s Homestead (75443): $19.99
- Clone Shock Trooper Mech (75448): $14.99
- The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Speeder Bike (75436): $9.99
LEGO Marvel
- Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors’ Edition (76344): $129.99
- Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle (76342): $99.99
- Ravager Jumpsuit Groot (76341): $59.99
- Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk (76343): $49.99
- Mech Battle Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (76338): $29.99
- Spider-Man vs. Sandman (76334): $24.99
- Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine (76336): $19.99
- Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man 2099 (76337): $14.99
- Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle (76335): $9.99
LEGO Friends
- Garden Restaurant (42691): $129.99
- Heartlake City Friends Club House (42689): $89.99
- Horse Stable and Riding Academy (42688): $89.99
- Liann’s Family House (42687): $69.99
- Fun Indoor Playground (42686): $59.99
- Heartlake City Fashion Show (42685): $49.99
- Beach House with Seals (42699): $49.99
- Unicorn Dream Cafe (42684): $39.99
- Dog Treats Bakery (42677): $29.99
- Horse & Baby Foal Trailer (42695): $29.99
- Animal Vet Clinic (42696): $29.99
- Pet Accessories Van (42678): $19.99
- Heartlake City Bunny Hotel (42679): $19.99
- Heartlake City Convenience Store (42680): $19.99
- Axolotl Adventure Boat (42681): $9.99
- Unicorn Cake Delivery Car (42675): $9.99
- Ice Cream & Balloon Stand (42692): $9.99
LEGO Speed Champions
- Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale (77254): $27.99
- Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo (77253): $27.99
- McLaren W1 (77257): $27.99
- Lightning McQueen (77255): $27.99
- Time Machine from Back to the Future (77256): $27.99
LEGO Dreamzzz
- Tiger Shark Tank (71515): $139.99
- Dino Jet (71514): $99.99
- Fox Guardian Mech (71508): $79.99
- Crocodile Submarine (71512): $69.99
- Nightmare Scorpion Digger (71513): $49.99
LEGO Minecraft
- Wither Battle (21590): $64.99
- Mini Biomes (21589): $59.99
- The Fox (21588): $39.99
- Zombie Dungeon (21587): $29.99
- Chicken Farm (21585): $19.99
- The Pale Garden (21586): $19.99
- Nether & End Portal Journey (21584): $14.99
- Steve’s Taiga Adventure (21583): $9.99
LEGO Creator 3-in-1
- Beautiful Dolphins (31385): $49.99
- Fierce Shark With a Treasure Chest (31381): $34.99
- Space Exploration Telescope (31378): $34.99
- Colorful Hummingbird (31384): $29.99
- Playful Puppy (31382): $29.99
- Fierce Dinosaur (31379): $24.99
- Retro Gaming Console (31380): $19.99
- Cute Hamster with a Flower (31376): $9.99
- Turtle with a Water Lily Flower (31377): $9.99
LEGO Disney
- Olaf and Bruni’s Picnic Fun (43287): $49.99
- Elsa’s Ice Castle & Snow Ride Adventure (43281): $49.99
- Mini Belle & Tiana with Castle (43291): $39.99
- The Aristocats Adorable Marie (43286): $34.99
- Ariel’s Magical Mini Palace (43285): $19.99
- Lilo & Stitch Angel (40922): $12.99
- Mini Anna & Elsa (43284): $9.99
- Mini Jasmine & Rapunzel (43303): $9.99
LEGO Harry Potter
- Philosopher’s Stone Collectors’ Edition (76466): $169.99
- Hogwarts Castle: Hospital Wing (76463): $99.99
- Luna Lovegood’s House (76467): $89.99
- Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia (76470): $79.99
- Cauldron: Secret Potions Classroom (76464): $59.99
- Cornish Pixie (76461): $29.99
- Hagrid & Harry’s Privet Drive Escape (76459): $19.99
- Hogwarts Castle: Sorting Hat Ceremony (76460): $14.99
LEGO Duplo
- 3in1 Construction Site and Vehicles (10476): $89.99
- 3in1 Modern Family House with Figures (10470): $79.99
- Fire Truck with Hose and Firefighter (10473): $29.99
- 3in1 Construction Vehicles (10475): $24.99
- Creative Vehicles (10474): $19.99
- Blue Police Motorcycle (10471): $9.99
- Love Birds (21365): $49.99
LEGO Seasonal & Other
- Spring Festival Galloping Horse Canvas (80119): $109.99
- Spring Festival Fortune Firecracker (80118): $89.99
- Bugs Bunny (40920): $39.99
- Fortune Master (40864): $29.99
- Love Letters (40867): $19.99
- Easter Egg Basket (40863): $14.99
- Animals Series 28 (71051): $4.99