All 150+ New LEGO Sets Launching January 2026: Complete Price & Release List

Earlier this month we looked back at 2025 and picked out favorite LEGO sets of the year. Now it’s time to look ahead to January 2026 and the 150+ sets that will be available in the first week of the month. This includes big releases like the Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370), Shopping Street (11371), and Time Machine from Back to the Future (77256) sets along with dozens of releases in themes like Star Wars, Marvel Harry Potter, City, Ninjago, and much, much more. An exhaustive breakdown can be found below, and it includes info on promotions and Gift With Purchase sets that are expected to launch alongside the January 2026 lineup.

Before we dive into the list, keep in mind that all of the sets and promotions will launch on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12 am ET unless otherwise indicated. You’ll also need a free LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage of the offers that will be available. Info on additional sets and offers that debut before the end of December 2015 will be added here as details become available, so stay tuned for updates.

LEGO Promotions For January 2026

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the confirmed and expected promotions that will be available with LEGO purchases made in January 2026. The full slate of offers will be available here at the LEGO Shop after the launch on January 1st.

Vintage Parade Car (40913) / January 1 – January 11, 2026 (or while supplies last) / Free with orders over $200 USD . This 243-piece set is designed to complement the new Shopping Street (11371) set but is available with any qualifying purchase.

. This 243-piece set is designed to complement the new Shopping Street (11371) set but is available with any qualifying purchase. Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station (40891) / January 1 – January 7, 2026 (or while supplies last). Free exclusively with the purchase of Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370).

Unconfirmed Promotions (Expected for Late December / January)

Year of the Horse (40779) / The 2026 Lunar New Year zodiac GWP

/ The 2026 Lunar New Year zodiac GWP Star Wars: TIE Advanced Mini-Build (30727)

TIE Advanced Mini-Build (30727) City: Go-Kart Racer (30719)

Go-Kart Racer (30719) Ninjago: Ninja Cole’s Car (30723)

Ninja Cole’s Car (30723) Friends: Flower Stand with Roses (30721)

Flower Stand with Roses (30721) Disney: Ariel and Flounder’s Birthday Music Fun (30720)

