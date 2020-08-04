12-Foot Skeleton With "Life Eyes" Wins Halloween Decorations for 2020

We're not sure how Halloween will work in 2020, but at least you can rely on trick-or-treaters to wear a mask. Then again, most of the people in your neighborhood can probably enjoy Halloween at your house from a block or two away if you have a 12-foot skeleton in your front yard. As if the sheer size of the skeleton decoration wasn't enough, it also features animated LCD "life eyes" to enhance the terror.

Indeed, the LCD eyes appear to move and blink (pictured below). It also includes a metal frame and ground stakes for stability as well as a timer function - 6-hours on/18-hours off. You can order the 12-foot skeleton decoration here at Home Depot for $299.99 with free shipping. Honestly, that's not too bad for a Halloween decoration of this magnitude - and it can be used indoors or out.

In fact, Home Depot has a quite a few new decorations for 2020 that are pretty fantastic. We've listed some of our favorite examples below.

You can browse through Home Depot's entire Halloween 2020 decoration lineup right here.

