D-D-Danger, Watch Behind You! New DuckTales Action Figures from NECA for Preorder

Earlier this year during the New York Toy Fair event, NECA revealed a first look at their upcoming action figures inspired by the Disney Afternoon classic, DuckTales. Now fans can finally pre-order these all new figures. Let’s take a closer look at these all new releases that are sure to have fans saying “woo-ooo!”

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These figures are a part of NECA’s well-known Ultimate line, 7 inch scale, and come with a ton of accessories and screen level detail. Wave one includes four releases and each retails at $39.99.

My favorite decision NECA made in this line was to release Huey, Dewey, and Louie all in a three pack. (and kept the price the same as other figures) This makes sense considering Donald Duck’s nephews are smaller in stature than the other characters. The set still includes all the accessories you’d expect to see in an Ultimate release: alternate hands and backpacks for each brother, a net, a fishing pole, tackle box, treasure maps, and of course the Junior Woodchucks guidebook.

NECA spared no expense with their Scrooge McDuck Ultimate action figure. Uncle Scrooge comes with a wealth of accessories including an alternate headsculpt, jewels, money, treasure, his cane and the number one dime (the first coin Scrooge ever earned).

Launchpad McQuack is one of my favorite characters in all of pop culture and NECA has honored this adventurer and wingman with an Ultimate figure that is ready for adventure. LP comes with a radio, rope, map, two sets of hands and an alternate headsculpt.

“Blatherin’ Blatherskite!” Gizmoduck is also joining the fun. This figure includes extra hands, alternate headsculpt revealing his face, and the gizmosuit instruction manual. In order to make the figure balance on his wheel, NECA cleverly includes a base designed to look like a dust cloud as Gizmoduck rolls into action!

If you’re anything like me, the DuckTales theme song has been playing on loop in your head for the past 30 years, making these Ultimate action figures from NECA an absolute must-get. I’m holding out hope we see a Darkwing Duck figure down the line.