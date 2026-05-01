POP MART’s Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series is Now Available on Amazon (And It’s Adorable)

As its release date inches ever so closer to being in theaters, the hype for The Mandalorian & Grogu film is only continuing to build. So, naturally, what better time for POP MART to drop a collectible series so cute it physically hurts?

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The Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series is officially available on Amazon right now, and yes, it absolutely lives up to its name.

What Is the Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series?

POP MART’s Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series is a blind box collectible line featuring everyone’s favorite big-eyed, big-eared, snack-loving little guy in 12 unique standard designs, along with one ultra-rare secret figure hiding somewhere in the mix at 1-in-144 odds (good luck, and may the Force be with you).

Each box captures Grogu in a different mood or moment, whether he’s deep in Force meditation, mid-cozy-nap, chasing a snack, or just being his impossibly endearing self. It’s basically a tiny highlight reel of everything fans love about the character. Collect them, trade them, line them up on your desk… there’s really no wrong move here.

Why Fans Will Love It

While Moo Deng and Punch the Monkey had their time in the spotlight, Grogu has been the internet’s collective baby for years now, and that hasn’t cooled off one bit. This series leans hard into that energy. The “Force Meditation” figure captures that serene, ancient-wisdom-in-a-small-body vibe perfectly, while “Cozy Nap” is something you might impulse-buy just to feel a tinge of wholesomeness on a busy Monday morning.

The blind box format adds a fun layer of excitement as well. You won’t know what you’re getting until you open it, which makes each box feel like a tiny event. If you’re a die-hard Star Wars collector or someone who just appreciates beautifully designed and cute toys, this series hits both lanes.

The Way… to Get It

Each blind box runs around $19.99, which is a pretty reasonable price point for a POP MART release. The figures stand approximately 2.4 to 3.4 inches tall, made from non-toxic PVC/ABS materials with clean, detailed paint applications. They’re sized perfectly for shelf displays, desk setups, or gifting, and small enough to go anywhere while being detailed enough to actually impress. If you’re chasing a complete set, you can grab multiple boxes (or even the whole set for $239.88), though the thrill (and/or mild frustration) of the blind box game is part of the fun!

The Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series is available now on Amazon, which means Prime shipping, easy returns, and no hunting through specialty retailers or convention floors. That’s a big deal, because POP MART drops can move fast, especially for beloved IP like Star Wars. If a particular design catches your eye on social media, don’t sleep on it.

Whether you’re grabbing one for yourself, a fellow fan, or as a May the Fourth gift, this series is worth adding to cart. Small in size, mighty in charm. Grogu would approve.