17 Big Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Releases are Back

Fans of Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups will be happy to know that a whopping 17 hard to find at retail price figures and roleplay items are back in stock. The lineup is all over the map with items like the Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet and Darth Revan Force FX Lightsaber returning alongside figures from The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and more.

A complete breakdown of the returning items is available below, along with the Entertainment Earth links where they can be pre-ordered (Fan Channel exclusive figures are marked) for prices that range from $13.99 for the figures to $249.99 for the Revan lightsaber. While you're at it, you might want to check out the huge wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection items that Hasbro released two weeks ago.

