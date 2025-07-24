A Minecraft Movie Chicken Jockey Figure Is Here, and It’s An Exclusive

When the Minecraft movie premiered back in April, a trend began spreading through theaters leading to the most popcorn throwing anybody’s ever seen. A lot of this was the result of a minor Chicken Jockey scene where Jason Momoa’s character comes face to face with a zombie riding a chicken. The scene went viral, creating the online trend where everyone explodes and throws whatever they’re holding in the air. Now you’ll need to throw your money at the screen because Mattel has released the Minecraft Movie Chicken Jockey action figure, and it’s an SDCC 2025 exclusive priced at $34.99 that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth while it lasts. It isn’t set to arrive until June 2026, but you won’t be charged until it ships. Additional details can be found below. UPDATE: A plush option also launched, and can be found here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $15-$16.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Minecraft Movie Chicken Jockey Large Scale Action Figure / $34.99 / Arrives June 2026 pre-order at entertainment earth

Minecraft Movie Chicken Jockey Large Scale Action Figure / $34.99: See at Entertainment Earth: “CHICKEN JOCKEY!” Relive the iconic ‘Chicken Jockey’ scene from A Minecraft Movie with this large scale action figure! The Baby Zombie figure features swappable face plates and multiple points of articulation to recreate your favorite scenes and poses from the film. The Chicken figure features an articulated mouth and wings and comes with a clear saddle, to secure the baby zombie figure. Made with a soft goods shirt, the Baby Zombie figure stands about 7-inches tall and the Chicken figure stands about 5 1/4-inches tall. Seated, the figure set stands about 9-inches tall in total.”

The Chicken Jockey trend blew up, spreading from theater to theater with videos all over social media. At this precise moment in the movie, when Momoa comes face to face with the Chicken Jockey, trend-participators are expected to throw whatever snack they’ve been consuming, whatever drink they’ve been drinking, and any chickens they’ve brought to the showing. No really. All in all, the trend was pretty crazy, leaving people split on what they thought about it. Even Minecraft movie director Jared Hess responded:

“It’s weird when you’re having too much fun and the cops get called,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.”

Movie theater employees might not have been happy with the fun, however, as the trend definitely led to incredibly messy theaters across the country. “A couple of viral videos are not worth extra hours of work for people who weren’t even involved with the affair”, writes Comicbook’s Diego Peralta. Now that the trend has died down, let’s just move on to remembering with the perfect action figure.



Want to stay up to date on the latest video game news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!