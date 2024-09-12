A New The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler Drops September 13th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler 2024 Edition )

Fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas might have PTSD regarding last year's Starbucks tumbler drop at The Disney Store. It sold out instantly both times it was offered, and now a new version is set to launch on at 8am PT / 11am ET on September 13th. While the design isn't quite as awesome as last year's in our opinion, we wouldn't be surprised if a similar situation plays out as far as sellouts are concerned.

That said, be waiting right here at the Disney Store ahead of the launch time (there might be a queue) and hope that they made enough for everyone this time around. it will be priced at $34.99. The allover design of The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween tumbler for 2024 includes Jack Skellington with Sally on Spiral Hill, Oogie Boogie, skulls, jack-o'-lanterns, and spiders with translucent elements. It's a Disney Store exclusive. You can shop more of their NBX collection right here.

(Photo: LEGO Ideas The Nightmare Before Christmas Set )

Speaking of popular NBX merch that will likely sell out, The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO set that launched earlier this month is currently on backorder here at The Disney Store and here at LEGO.com priced at $199.99, so you'll want to grab one sooner rather than later. In 2,193 pieces, you'll be able to build three connectable locations from the movie: Disney's Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington's house and Halloween Town Hall.

Naturally, the set will be loaded with details, including a removable roof that will reveal Jack Skellington's chalkboard with his formula for Christmas, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech about Christmas. LEGO also delivered on the minifigures with Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Claus, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero the dog, and a two-faced brick-built figure of The Mayor.

The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas (21351) set is the brainchild of LEGO fan Simon Scott as part of the Ideas program, and he had the following to say about the honor: "I'm a massive fan of LEGO builds and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas film so I'm honoured to see my creation come to life in physical brick form. The film is such a family hit with young & old fans from around the world. The ideas team have done a fantastic job creating a wonderfully playable set that is just as appealing as a display piece."