Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers With LEGO Plates Go On Sale Tomorrow

Last year, adidas and LEGO began their long-term partnership with a version of the ZX 8000 sneaker that featured bright colors and brick-inspired touches. That was all well and good, but the design might have been a little childish for some. That isn't the case with the upcoming adidas Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates, which have a more subtle look and a special feature that LEGO fans will love.

In addition to a LEGO stud pattern and pop of color on the lining, the adidas Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates also have stripe plates that be customized. You can see how it works in LEGO's tweet below.

The new customisable Ultraboost DNA x LEGO Plates running shoes. LEGO Plates included.#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/HvhYOZex6n — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 7, 2021

In our opinion, integrating actual LEGO bricks into a pair of shoes is a real no-brainer for this collaboration. The Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates does a great job of balancing fun with a more mature aesthetic. That said, if you want to get your hands on a pair, here's what you need to know...

The adidas Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates will be available to order here at adidas.com for $200 starting tomorrow, April 8th at 7am PT / 10am ET. Odds are they will sell out quickly, so look for them here on eBay and here at StockX if you miss out on the launch. Additional images for the shoes can be found in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.