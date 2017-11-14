Amazon Just Fired Up a BOGO 50% Off Nerf Blaster Sale

It’s been quite some time since Amazon ran a big sale on Nerf blasters, but a buy one, get one 50-percent off sale is coming at you like a barrage of foam darts from a Nerf N-Strike Elite Rampage Blaster.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incidentally, the Nerf N-Strike Elite Rampage is available in the Amazon sale along with other beastly blasters such as the Nerf Zombie Strike Doominator Blaster, Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon, Nerf Doomlands The Judge, Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K and more. You can shop the entire BOGO 50-percent off Amazon Nerf blaster sale right here.

The sale includes 80 blasters and ammo packs, so grab your favorites before they sell out!