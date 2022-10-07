Amazon Prime Day 2022 Part II: Here's a Sneak Peek at The Deals

Amazon' second Prime Day event of 2022 is happening on October 11th and 12th. The "Prime Early Access Sale", as it is officially called, will treat Prime members to deals on a wide range of merch ahead of Black Friday. If you're wondering what to expect, we have a sneak peek for you right here.

For starters, there will be a big sale on Hasbro products, and we have details on the toys and collectibles that will be discounted. What's more, we can tell you when those discounts are expected to drop. The Prime Day deals on Hasbro products include items for fans of Sesame Street, Jenga, Playskool, Power Rangers, Play-Doh, NERF, Disney Princess, Potato Head, and more with discounts between 40 and 55% off. A breakdown of these deals can be found below.

Naturally, the Prime Early Access sale will include discounts on a lot more than just toys. There will be deals on Amazon devices, TVs, laptops, household items, apparel, and much more. Amazon's official list of preview deals is as follows:

Save 80% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and save 70% on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV

Save up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles

Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL

Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips Sonicare

Save up to 45% on select vacuums from Shark and iRobot

Save up to 40% on select power tools from brands like BLACK+DECKER, BOSCH, DEWALT, and GEARWRENCH

Save 40% on select products from Keurig

Save up to 40% on select Ninja products

Save up to 40% on select Vitamix blenders

Save up to 40% on select Barbie dolls

Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG

Save 30% on select LEGO sets

Save up to 30% on select hair products from Drybar, Living Proof, Olaplex, and R+Co

Save 30% on select lip masks and balms from LANEIGE

Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits and accessories

Save 30% on Casper pillows and mattress toppers

Save up to 30% on select Orolay coats including vests, trench coats, and down jackets

Save up to 30% on top shoes and apparel styles from New Balance

Save 15% on the Peloton Bike with delivery available to select locations and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel

Again, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale takes place on October 11th and 12th. You'll be able to shop all of the deals right here while they last.