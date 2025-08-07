Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Bundle Preorder Price, Release Date, and Game List Revealed

Pac-Man first gobbled power pellets in arcades back in 1980, and the little yellow hero is still hungry. To mark the milestone, Atari and Bandai Namco created the Atari x Pac-Man Collection, a lineup that mixes fresh hardware with collector-grade nostalgia. The headline piece is the Pac-Man Edition Atari 2600+, painted in unmistakable yellow, covered with character art, and bundled for $169.99. Preorders are now available on Amazon, and the launch day is scheduled for October 31, a fitting date for ghost-chasing. Trick or Treat! Additional info about the release can be found below.

What Comes in the Atari x Pac-Man Collection

Here’s full rundown of the Pac-Man Edition Atari 2600 Plus console, the brand-new Double Feature cartridge, upcoming Galaga / Dig Dug / Xevious reissues, and wireless ghost-themed joysticks, plus preorder dates, prices, and

The Console, Bright and Backward Compatible

Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition Console Backward and Forward Compatible

HDMI Output Pre-order on amazon

The Pac-Man Edition 2600 Plus is more than eye candy. HDMI output connects directly to modern televisions, widescreen mode keeps the image crisp, and full compatibility allows both 2600 and 2700 cartridges to run without fuss. The front panel glows with Pac-Man icons, turning the console into a shelf centerpiece even when powered off. Inside the box, shoppers receive a wireless CX40 Plus joystick finished in the same yellow and ready for plug-and-play sessions on the console or on a computer through the included USB adapter.

Double Feature Cartridge, Two Games on One Chip

PAC-MAN: Double Feature 7800 Includes original Pac-Man from 1982 and brand new Pac-Man 7800 pre-order on amazon

Collectors will appreciate Pac-Man Double Feature, a two-in-one cartridge that ships with the console. Pac-Man 7800 is a brand-new arcade-style version tuned for tight controls and sharper visuals, while Pac-Man 2600 recreates the original home release from 1982. Hiro Kimura, the artist who illustrated that first box, returned to design new artwork for this cartridge, manual, and sleeve. Limited Golden Box versions, just 1000 in total, were a success at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 and are now exploring the collector’s market. It solidifies the fact that this limited-edition deal is going to reap rewards in the future.

Alongside Double Feature, three other Namco favorites rejoin the cartridge lineup. Galaga, Dig Dug, and Xevious each arrive as separate releases priced at $34.99, or together in the High Score Collection bundle for $139.99. Every game comes in individualized packaging with new cover art that feels straight out of an 1980s toy aisle. Slot any of them into the Pac-Man Edition console or a standard 7800+, and the original gameplay returns exactly how memory preserved it.

Ghost Joysticks, Build a Rainbow of Controllers

CX40+ Wireless Joystick: PAC-MAN Edition Includes 2 wireless adapters, USB-A, USB-C Cable and DB9 for Atari pre-order on amazon

A standard joystick is fun, yet Atari pushed further with CX40+ models themed after each ghost. Blinky red, Pinky pink, Inky blue, Clyde orange, and a matching Pac-Man yellow complete the set. Each sells for $39.99 and includes wireless adapters for console and PC play. Rechargeable batteries remove cable clutter, and the nostalgic single-button design feels identical to the controller that shipped with the original 2600. Display all five together, and the game room looks like an instant cosplay of the maze chase screen.

Pac-Man x Atari Collection: A Power Pellet for Retro Fans

The Atari x Pac-Man Collection does more than mark an anniversary. It merges old-school cartridge fun with modern convenience, offers a vivid console that commands attention, and sprinkles in collectible extras for fans who treasure shelf appeal as much as gameplay. Whether you missed the arcade era or lived through quarter-eating sessions firsthand, this drop offers an easy route back to simpler times. Grab the yellow console, pick a joystick color that fits the mood, pop in Double Feature, and let the chase begin.

