New Baby Yoda Merch Includes an Official The Child On Board Plush Sign

Not surprisingly, Disney's Mando Mondays lineup for week 8 includes a whole bunch of new merch based on Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda) from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This includes the official "Child on Board" plush car window sign that you have probably been waiting for since this whole Baby Yoda phenomenon began.

The Grogu lineup also includes an adorable Hideaway Hover-Pram plush and a new Bounty Collection series of figures from Hasbro. Pre-order links and details about each new Baby Yoda release can be found below. Note that the pre-order links won't be active until 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, December 14th, unless otherwise indicated.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child On Board Plush Sign ($17.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (LIVE EARLY) / Target: There have been many official and unofficial Baby Yoda / Child on Board car decal variations, but this is the first to feature a plush figure. You an hang it on any window thanks to two suction cups.

Star Wars The Bounty Collection The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush ($19.99) Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: This cute Grogu plush converts between hover-pram, The Child in hover-pram, and The Child modes.

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 3 Figure 2-Packs ($15.99) - Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Fans can collect 3 separate figure 2-packs featuring Grogu poses such as helmet peeking, datapad tablet, blue milk mustache, curious child, meditation, and tentacle soup surprise.

You can keep tabs on all of Disney's Mando Mondays releases from week 1 to the present right here via our master list. Next week's installment for December 21st will be the last of the program for season 2 of The Mandalorian. Hopefully they have some big merch releases planned to close things out. Stay tuned.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney Plus. New episodes air each Friday.

