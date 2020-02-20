Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian LEGO Sets Are Available Now

LEGO is kicking off New York Toy Fair 2020 with two new sets based on the wildly popular Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian – The Razor Crest Playset the BrickHeadz Baby Yoda (aka The Child) and The Mandalorian Building Kit. The news follows the launch of Hasbro’s animatronic Baby Yoda figure earlier today, so it’s looking like the Baby Yoda toy floodgates are going to really open up before this weekend is through.

Let’s start with the #75292 Razor Crest Set, which is already up for pre-order here at shopDisney for $129.99 with shipping slated for September 2nd (limited to 1 set per customer). It’s based on The Mandalorian’s shuttle from the show, and includes 1023-pieces, a cargo hold, a dual cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and more. It also includes minifigures of The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and an adorable little Baby Yoda! There’s even an IG-11 LEGO figure in the mix for good measure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up we have the #75317 LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child set, which clocks in at 295 pieces and can be pre-ordered here at Walmart for $19.99 with shipping slated for August 2nd. Details include a blaster rifle and pistol for The Mandalorian and adjustable ears on Baby Yoda to mimic happy and sad expressions. Baby Yoda also comes floating in its little pod thanks to transparent elements underneath.

Also, make sure to keep tabs on our Gear page for all of the big New York Toy Fair 2020 product reveals!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.