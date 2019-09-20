The Barbie Dia de los Muertos Doll Has Launched

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicks off on October 31st and runs through November 2nd. It’s a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Colorful costumes and skull motifs are among the most recognizable traditions, and it appears that Mattel’s new Barbie doll is going to dive into that style in a big way. UPDATE 9/20: The doll is back up for pre-order right here while supplies last. You can also grab one on eBay now.

The first place that you can reserve one of these limited edition Día de los Muertos Barbie dolls is right here for $75.99 with shipping slated for September. It’s so new that, at the time of writing, an image wasn’t available (apparently, it won’t be officially unveiled for a couple of weeks yet – stay tuned). However, the official description and teaser silhouette pictured above gives us an idea about what to expect:

“Inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, this stunning doll features a flaminco-styled dress decorated in printed flowers, a marigold floral crown, and her face is painted as skull.”



You know that this doll is going to be gorgeous, not to mention insanely popular, so reserve one while you have the chance.

