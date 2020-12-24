Last Call for Best Buy's Holiday Gaming Deal

It's Christmas Eve, but you have until the end of the day to take advantage Best Buy's last second savings event that includes tons of deals on tech. This includes some big games for the Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X with curbside pickup (stores close at 7pm) and even same day delivery if you catch it early enough.

You can shop Best Buy's last second flash sale on video games right here. Best Buy is also singling out a selection Take Two games that offers up to $35 off list on titles like The Outer Worlds and Red Dead Redemption II. Note that many of the PS4 and XBO games feature enhancements/upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've picked out some standout deals from the last second sale below broken down by console.

Nintendo Switch Deals: Order Here

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Standard Edition - $9.99

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -$49.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $44.99

Just Dance 2021 - $29.99

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $49.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $49.99

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $49.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $44.99

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - $49.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising - $49.99

PS4/PS5 Deals: Order Here - PS4 / Order Here PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 - $49.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 5 Only - $39.99

Ghost of Tsushima - $39.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $34.99

Watch Dogs Legion PS5 Only - $29.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 Only - $39.99

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition - $19.99

The Last of Us Part II - $19.99

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order - $29.99

God of War - PlayStation Hits Standard Edition - $9.99

The Last of Us Remastered - PlayStation Hits - $9.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $9.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Standard Edition - $9.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $19.99

Xbox One / Xbox Series X Deals: Order Here

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition - $49.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition - $34.99

Star Wars: Squadrons - $19.99

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition - $9.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition - $19.99

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition - $19.99

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition - $19.99

Bleeding Edge - $4.99

