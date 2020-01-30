Get the Betrayal at House on the Hill Board Game for Only $23

Up for a creepy board game? Good, because you can score Avalon Hill / Wizard of the Coast’s classic Betrayal at House on the Hill for only $23.20 (54% off) on Amazon and via Walmart while the sale lasts. That’s just a shade off an all-time low.

In Betrayal at House on the Hill, you and your friends will explore a creepy old house where evil might lurk in any room. The more you explore, the higher the odds are of triggering the haunt. In the midst of the chaos that ensues, one player will turn against the rest of the party, and it will become a battle of survival. Note that the Widow’s Walk expansion is also available on Amazon for $22.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

iI you like Betrayal at House on the Hill, another board game that will be right up your alley is Mysterium. You can play as a murdered ghost to help other players solve the crime! At the time of writing you can order a copy for $30.63 (39% off) via Amazon and Walmart. Again, that price is very near an all-time low. The official description reads:

“A horrible crime has been committed on the grounds of Warwick Manor and it’s up to the psychic investigators to get to the bottom of it. In Mysterium, one player takes on the role of the ghost and over the course of a week, tries to lead the investigators to their culprit. Each night the team will be met with visions, but what is the ghost trying to tell you? Can the psychics determine the weapon, location and killer or will a violent criminal pull off the perfect murder?”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.