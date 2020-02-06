Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Hot Toys Sixth Scale Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has revealed another one of their meticulous sixth scale figures – this time based on Margot Robbie’s appearance as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) film. The head sculpt is new, and a vast improvement over previous Hot Toys releases of her Harley Quinn character. Apparently, Margot Robbie isn’t easy to capture in this format.

Beyond that, the costume and accessories are spot on. If you dig her look in the new film, you’ll love what they’ve done here (you might also want to check out Hot Topic because they’ve gone full cosplay mode with Birds of Prey). Additional features include 26-points of articulation (even her pigtails move), interchangeable hands, interchangeable feet (rollerskates or shoes), a mallet, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the Birds of Prey Harley Quinn figure should be live here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, February 6th. If you want to go with something more affordable, the Birds of Prey Harley Quinn S.H. Figuarts figure should fit the bill. It’s available to pre-order here from Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for April. A complete breakdown of features on the Hot Toys figure is available below.

Newly sculpted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness

of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed make-up, skin

texture and tattoos

texture and tattoos Short-length curly blonde, pink and light blue hair sculpture

with movable pigtails

with movable pigtails Newly developed body with over 26 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Three (3) pieces of accessories holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) gold colored diamond pattern overall

One (1) hot pink colored vest with buckle

One (1) pair of gold colored heeled boots

One (1) pair of interchangeable metallic pink and blue colored

double roller-skates (rotatable)

Weapon:

One (1) Harley Quinn’s mallet

Accessories:

One (1) silver colored metal necklace chain

Figure stand with character nameplate, specially designed Birds

of Prey themed graphic card and character backdrop

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.