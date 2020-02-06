Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Hot Toys Sixth Scale Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has revealed another one of their meticulous sixth scale figures – this time based on Margot Robbie’s appearance as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) film. The head sculpt is new, and a vast improvement over previous Hot Toys releases of her Harley Quinn character. Apparently, Margot Robbie isn’t easy to capture in this format.
Beyond that, the costume and accessories are spot on. If you dig her look in the new film, you’ll love what they’ve done here (you might also want to check out Hot Topic because they’ve gone full cosplay mode with Birds of Prey). Additional features include 26-points of articulation (even her pigtails move), interchangeable hands, interchangeable feet (rollerskates or shoes), a mallet, and more.
Pre-orders for the Birds of Prey Harley Quinn figure should be live here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, February 6th. If you want to go with something more affordable, the Birds of Prey Harley Quinn S.H. Figuarts figure should fit the bill. It’s available to pre-order here from Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for April. A complete breakdown of features on the Hot Toys figure is available below.
- Newly sculpted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness
of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed make-up, skin
texture and tattoos
- Short-length curly blonde, pink and light blue hair sculpture
with movable pigtails
- Newly developed body with over 26 points of articulations
- Approximately 29 cm tall
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- Three (3) pieces of accessories holding hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) gold colored diamond pattern overall
- One (1) hot pink colored vest with buckle
- One (1) pair of gold colored heeled boots
- One (1) pair of interchangeable metallic pink and blue colored
double roller-skates (rotatable)
Weapon:
- One (1) Harley Quinn’s mallet
Accessories:
- One (1) silver colored metal necklace chain
- Figure stand with character nameplate, specially designed Birds
of Prey themed graphic card and character backdrop
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th.
