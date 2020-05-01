Black Widow: First Look at Taskmaster's Marvel Select Action Figure

✖

Ahead of the release of Black Widow, which should have been in theaters today, Diamond Select Toys has revealed a first look at the Marvel Select action figure featuring the movie version of Taskmaster, one of the villains from the Scarlett Johansson-led feature. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, the figure is still set to be released this summer, on its original schedule, in spite of the release of the Black Widow movie being moved out to November 6. The movie, which will be the first Marvel Studios film to release following Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, will ironically not take place following the events of those status quo-changing movies.

Black Widow instead will fill in some of the blanks left in the heroine's background, and will therefore include some old SHIELD friends and foes, including David Harbour as Red Guardian and an as-yet-unidentified actor as Taskmaster. The figure is available in July and retails for $27.99. You can order it here.

You can check them out below, along with the official copy from Diamond Select Toys describing the figure:

We're all sad that the Black Widow movie has been postponed until fall, but one thing hasn’t been postponed -- the next Marvel Select action figure! The Taskmaster is almost here, and not only does he fill the frequently-requested movie villain slot, he's a villain who's just as cool as the heroine!

Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, this approximately 7-inch action figure has 16 points of articulation and comes with multiple accessories, including shield, sword, bow, arrows and alternate hands. The 173rd release in the Marvel Select line, Taskmaster comes packaged on display-ready Select action figure packaging.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Marvel Studios' upcoming releases include Black Widow opening on November 6th; The Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Upcoming Disney+ additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

