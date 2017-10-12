Exclusive: Build-A-Bear Workshop Adds Vulpix to Its Pokemon Collection

Build-A-Bear’s Pokemon collection of plushes just got a new addition: Vulpix! That makes it the sixth installment in the family along with Meowth, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, and Charmander.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop Pokemon Vulpix online exclusive bundle includes a 13″ Vulpix plush, a Vulpix 6-in-1 Sound, a Vulpix Cape, a Poke Ball Sleeper, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card.

The Poke Ball Sleeper and Make-Your-Own Vulpix plush will be available for purchase separately at all U.S., U.K., and Canada Build-A-Bear Workshop stores starting today. The Vulpix 6-in-1 Sound will be available for purchase with any Pokemon character in select Build-A-Bear Workshop stores. The Vulpix Cape, on the other hand, will only be sold as part of the online exclusive bundle. As you can see in the image above, that cape is super adorable. The price breakdown is as follows:

• Online Exclusive Pokémon Vulpix Bundle (includes plush, 6-in-1 Vulpix Sound, a Vulpix Cape, a Poké Ball Sleeper and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) card): $60, plus tax

• Make-Your-Own Pokémon Vulpix plush: $28, plus tax, sold separately at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and as part of the online exclusive bundle; includes a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokémon TCG card.

• Poké Ball Sleeper: $12.50, plus tax, sold separately at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and as part of the online exclusive bundle.

Head on over to the Build-A-Bear Workshop to grab the Vulpix bundle while you can; these plushes are super popular and can sell out quickly. A gallery of additional images is available below.