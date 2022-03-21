Buy 2 Get 1 Free Toy Sale on Amazon: Batman, Super Mario, Jurassic World and Beyblade

Amazon has launched a buy 2 get 1 free sale that includes a delightfully strange assortment of toys and collectibles. If you’re a fan of Batman, Super Mario, Jurassic World, or Beyblade than today is your lucky day. If you happen to be a fan of all of these things, then you have truly hit the jackpot.
You can shop Amazon’s entire B2G1 free sale right here while it lasts. It will likely run for several days, and items might be removed or added during that time, so make sure to check back. We’ve picked out some of our favorite items from the sale below.
Batman:
- DC Comics Batman 12-inch Bat-Tech Batman Action Figure
- Batman 12-inch Rebirth Action Figure
- DC Comics Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle
- DC Multiverse Dark Nights: Death Metal Robin King 7″ Action Figure
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse White Knight Batcycle
Super Mario:
- Super Mario 400204 Nintendo Bowser’s Castle Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castle Playset
- Super Mario 02497 Nintendo Super Mario Kart 8 Mario Anti-Gravity Mini RC Racer
- Super Mario 08988-PLY Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Luigi Mini Anti-Gravity Rc Racer
- Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Air Ship Playset with Mario Action Figure
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway 8-Foot Track Set
- Carrera GO!!! 63503 Official Licensed Mario Kart Battery Operated 1:43 Scale Slot Car Racing Toy Track Set
Jurassic World:
- Jurassic World Slash ‘N Battle Scorpios Rex Action & Sound Dinosaur Figure
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Super Colossal Indominus Rex
- Jurassic World Roar Attack Baryonyx Chaos Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Figure
Beyblade: