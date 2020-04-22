DC Starter Pack Comics Sale Includes Batman, Superman, and More

Having a ton of comic books to read would be pretty great right now, so ComiXology is swooping in with some huge sales on digital comics. The biggest one is this DC Starter Pack sale, which offers up to 90% off digital graphic novels and single issues that will help you find a new DC storyline to dig into.

The sale includes hundreds of first volume titles - Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Shazam, Suicide Squad, and more. You can shop it all right here until 11pm EST (8pm PST) on April 27th. Graphic novel prices are generally in the $5.99 range while single issues will only set you back 99 cents. But that's not all...

While you're at it, you might consider trying out ComiXology Unlimited because they've extended the free trial to 60 days (open to customers that haven't had a free trial in the last 12 months). You can cancel before the trial ends, so there's no risk if you want to give it a go. The service would give you access to over 25,000 comics, which would go a long way towards keeping you occupied while stuck at home. Plus, the comics in the DC Starter Pack sale would be 10% to 15% cheaper than the current discounts with the membership.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.