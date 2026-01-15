Deadpool Is Finally Joining Marvel Rivals — And Jeff The Land Shark Is Here To Help

The Merc with a Mouth is about to wreak havoc on Marvel Rivals in a way that only Deadpool could. On January 16, Wade Wilson officially joins the roster as the game’s first-ever triple-role character, capable of spawning as a Vanguard, Duelist, or Strategist depending on your playstyle and team needs.

This chaotic flexibility couldn’t come at a better time, as Marvel Rivals transitions away from its Marvel Zombies phase and into what might be the most significant update the game has seen since launch. With PvE changes on the horizon and a meta desperately in need of a shake-up, Deadpool’s arrival feels less like just another character addition and more like a statement about where Marvel Rivals is headed.

It Just Makes Sense

What makes Deadpool great for Marvel Rivals (besides his fourth-wall-breaking quips or his regenerating health pool) is how he changes the way players can approach a match. Unlike every other hero who’s locked into a single role, Deadpool lets you choose your path at spawn, with each role featuring different health pools and ability kits.

His design has been referred to as “perfection,” and it’s not hard to see why. The role-swapping flexibility creates a high-skill ceiling while still making him accessible to casual players who just want to teleport around causing mayhem. And yes, his photo mode antics are exactly as ridiculous as you’d hope, complete with selfie poses mid-elimination.

Back to the Grave

Season 6 is a big turning point for Marvel Rivals beyond just Deadpool’s addition. The Marvel Zombies mode that dominated the game’s first year is finally retiring after its successful (if sometimes divisive) run.

In its place, a new PvE mode is slated for later in 2026, alongside substantial balance changes and the introduction of the Museum of Contemplation map. These changes collectively signal that Marvel Rivals is entering its next evolution phase, with Deadpool serving as the chaotic mascot for this new era.

Jeff is King!

One of the most intriguing aspects of Deadpool’s arrival is his team-up potential, particularly with fan-favorite Jeff the Land Shark. This unlikely pairing creates healing toys scattered across the battlefield while generating the kind of visual chaos that Deadpool mains will absolutely live for. Jeff has somehow maintained his position as one of Marvel Rivals’ most beloved characters since the beta, with his popularity extending well beyond the game itself and into the broader Marvel fandom.

Even if Deadpool is far from being your main, though… if you’re jumping in for the first time or just returning specifically for Season 6, this might be Marvel Rivals’ most exciting entry point yet.