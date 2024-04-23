Diamond Select Toys: Check Out Your First Look at Spider-Man: Clone Saga MiniMates

Diamond Select Toys have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their upcoming Marvel Minimates Spider-Man: Clone Saga Deluxe Box Set. The six-pack, which includes Ben Reilly as Spider-Man (as well as some extra parts to transform him into Carnage), features the villains Kaine, The Jackal, Lady Octopus, and Green Goblin -- which gives you a sense for the scope and scale of the epic storyline, which featured these and a handful of other villains during its many, many twists and turns. Fans were frustrated by the Clone Saga's lack of payoff back when it was new in the comics, but in the years since, the storyline has become a cult-favorite, remaining constantly in reprints and featuring characters and concepts that have been revisited over and over.

For those too young to remember, the Clone Saga centered on the idea that a clone of Spider-Man, which had previously appeared just once during the 1970s, had not died at the end of the issue, but instead survived and took on his own life. Only now, years later, did he re-enter Peter's life, with the revelation coming that actually, the guy called Spider-Man was the clone all along.

Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider who was the titular clone, has been reinvented so many times that one of those new identities has actually already been a fairly recent Diamond Select Toys diorama!

Here's the official product description. Keep scrolling down to see the actual toys!

Marvel Minimates Spider-Man: Clone Saga Deluxe Box Set



A Diamond Select Toys release! It's the attack of the clones! The classic 1990s comic book storyline comes alive in this all-new set of Marvel Minimates! Starring Ben Reilly as Spider-Man, and featuring Kaine, the Jackal, Lady Octopus and the Green Goblin, these five 2-inch figures each feature multiple points of articulation, and the set includes a Goblin Glider as well as parts to transform Ben Reilly into Spider-Carnage! All five come packaged in a full-color window box, with a fifth-panel door featuring original Minimates artwork inspired by the storyline. Designed and illustrated by Barry Bradfield!



Box Set SRP: $39.99



Pre-orders open on Friday, April 26 at Diamondselecttoys.com



Shipping Fall/Winter 2024