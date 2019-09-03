Get Disney Backpacks for $15 or Less Today Only

It’s back to school time, and Hot Topic is currently running an extra long Labor Day sale that offers up to 70% off a wide range of apparel and accessories. However, some of the best deals to be had are on backpacks – specifically Disney-themed backpacks.

You can shop the entire collection of discounted backpacks right here sorted by bestsellers. Disney backpacks dominate the top of the list thanks to price tags in the $13 to $15 range (a full 70% discount). This includes Loungefly The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Mulan, Wreck-It Ralph, and Hercules designs along with UP, How to Train Your Dragon and more. Bags for Harry Potter, Marvel, Batman, Wonder Woman and other fandom favorites can also be had in that link with massive discounts until the end of the day today, September 3rd. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $60, so check out the rest of the sale to see if there is anything else from your back to school wish list that’s up for grabs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, Halloween is going to be here before you know it, and fans of Disney‘s cult classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus have an opportunity to get their outfit/costume sorted out early. One option would be to go full-on with a Sanderson Sisters costume, but we are absolutely loving this new Disney Parks Hocus Pocus halter top dress and Loungefly Spellbook clutch combo.

You can order the dress right here for $128 in sizes XS to Plus 3X. Features include Sanderson Sisters screen art with an allover pattern, “Tonight we fly” embroidery on the back, and side seam pockets (a similar Disney Villains dress and Haunted Mansion dress are also available). The Spellbook clutch is available here for $65 and features a removable strap, six card slots, and enough space for the basics. Again, both of these items were created for Disney Parks, so this is an opportunity to grab them without booking a flight and buying a ticket. Odds are they won’t last long. Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.