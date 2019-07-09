Funko Conjures Up a Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Movie Moment Pop

Exactly one year ago, Funko launched their first Pop figures based on Disney’s cult classic film Hocus Pocus in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. This year, they’re upping the ante with this outstanding Movie Moment Pop featuring the Sanderson sisters gazing into a cauldron with a bubbling green potion.

The first wave of Hocus Pocus Pops was a Spirit Halloween exclusive, and such is the case with the new Movie Moment Pop. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here for $36.99 with shipping expected “on or before” September 4th. The standard Pop figures sold like crazy, and this might be even more popular, so reserve one while you can. It’s safe to say that it is an absolute must-have.

Note that a new line of Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop pen toppers were also released and can be ordered right here for $5.99 each. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous Pop figures and the rest of Spirit Halloween’s Hocus Pocus lineup, which includes toys, housewares, clothing, costumes, and more.

On a related note, a Funko recently launched variants of last year’s Spirit Halloween exclusive Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson Funko Pops that feature them holding different stuff. The new versions feature Sarah with a spider, Winifred holding a spell, and Mary holding cheese puffs. The original versions included Sarah with a mop, Winifred with a broom and life potion, and Mary with a vacuum cleaner. You can pre-order the new versions here with shipping slated for August. Again, the Spirit Halloween versions are available here.

If you are unfamiliar with this cult classic for some strange reason, the synopsis for Hocus Pocus is available below.

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

