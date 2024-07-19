Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pumpkins Are Back

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pumpkins at The Disney Store

Disney continues to prep for Halloween 2024 with the return of the Mickey and Minnie Mouse light up Jack-o’-Lantern pumpkins that were so popular last year. They are not cheap at $74.99, but they are big at over 20-inches tall. They can also be adjusted for a solid light setting or a flickering candle mode. You can grab them here at The Disney Store while they last, and they’ll ship free with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney kicked of their Halloween Shop earlier this month with a new Haunted Mansion collection that’s headlined by the limited edition the Sarah ”Sally” Slater Doll and the Haunted Mansion wallpaper Starbucks tumbler. It also includes new fashions, Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke bags, accessories, household items, and more. Details can be found below along with information on upcoming releases.

The Haunted Mansion Collection at The Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Sarah ”Sally” Slater Doll – Limited Edition of 6600 / $149.99 / See at The Disney Store : “”In the swamp, poor Sally Slater was eaten by an alligator.” So goes the legend of one of the loveliest of the 999 inhabitants of The Haunted Mansion attraction, where Sarah ”Sally” Slater is depicted in a portrait in the Stretching Room. The famous painting stretches to reveal her balancing on a frayed tightrope above a patiently waiting alligator. Here she is brought to after-life as a stunning limited edition doll. Created with exacting detail, from her beautiful face and signature hairstyle to the embellishments on her iconic dress and umbrella, she is presented in a display box with a unique stretching feature. Although, it isn’t a stretch to believe she’d make an exquisite addition to your collection.”

The Haunted Mansion Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw / $44.99 / See at The Disney Store : “Enjoy the cold drink you’ve been dying to have in The Haunted Mansion stainless steel Starbucks tumbler. The gothy chic design is inspired by the uniforms worn by the attraction’s ghost hosts and features ”The Haunted Mansion” plaque on one side and the Starbucks® logo on the other. It’s a most chilling accessory to carry through the Parks and into the hereafter, um, we mean, anywhere.”

You can shop all of the new Haunted Mansion releases here at the Disney Store now with free shipping on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Disney’s full Halloween Shop for 2024 can be found here, and it includes previews and launch dates for the following items: