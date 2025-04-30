Funko Releases 7 New Naruto Pops With Exclusives

Funko has a new anime drop ready for us today, this time straight from the streets of Hidden Leaf! All-in-all, 7 new Naruto Pops have been released, with two of those being exclusives: The Naruto Sasuke (Chidori) Glow-in-the-Dark Pop and a a Haku Funko Pop Plus. Fans have commented on the unique looks of these new figures, with fun color-filled eyes and creative poses.

If you’re hoping to expand your Naruto Funko Pop collection, now’s your chance! A full breakdown of the wave can be found below. You can find the commons here on Amazon, here at Hot Topic (currently 20% off), and here at Entertainment Earth. The exclusives are linked directly in the following list:

Naruto Sasuke (Chidori) Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Naruto Haku Funko Pop! Plus Vinyl Figure – Funko Exclusive

Naruto Classic Iruka Umino Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Naruto Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Sakura Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Sasuke Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Zabuza Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Naruto Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Naruto Classic Sasuke Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Naruto’s Anime Needs To Return

Naruto’s sequel anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, ended back in 2023, and fans have been itching for the world of Naruto to return ever since. When it comes to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, there are still several chapters worth of story material to cover for an upcoming anime season. The manga covers the son of the Seventh Hokage’s story thanks to the Shippuden of the sequel series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. It’s in this sequel series that the next generation has really had a chance to shine, something that anime enjoyers should also get to take part in.

Naruto’s and Boruto’s anime have long stories that fans have stayed connected to for decades. Now’s the time to bring back the anime and let new people connect to the world of Naruto, too.



