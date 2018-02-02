Disney Princess Couples Bangles are Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Alex and Ani have added something new to their bangle jewelry collection for Disney, and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. These bangles are all about Disney Princess couples!

The Disney Princess Valentine’s Day bangles are available to order here in silver, antiqued rafaelian gold, and rose gold finishes. You can purchase them individually, but if you have the means, they look amazing when stacked. The full list of available Disney Princess Valentine’s Day bangles includes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Belle and Beast Valentine’s Day Bangle

• Ariel and Prince Eric Valentine’s Day Bangle

• Cinderella and Prince Charming Valentine’s Day Bangle

• Rapunzel and Flynn Valentine’s Day Bangle

• Aurora and Prince Phillip Valentine’s Day Bangle

• Snow White and Prince Valentine’s Day Bangle

If these bangles are too rich for your blood, all is not lost. Disney is currently running a 10% off sale on most of their Alex and Ani jewelry collection when you use the code CHARM at checkout though Sunday, February 4th – and that’s on top of other discounts in some cases. Some examples include the Star Wars Imperial Crest Bangle and the Star Wars Alliance Starbird Bangle. You can shop their entire Alex and Ani bangle collection here.

If you need more gift ideas, you should also check out ThinkGeek right now because they’re running a huge sale on items for Valentine’s Day – including loads of fandom jewelry. Some examples include:

• Plush Bouquets – Up to 74% off

• Solar Orbit Necklace – 50% off

• Star Wars Galactic Necklace – 25% off

• Nixon Sentry Star Wars Millennium Falcon Watch – 40% off

• Star Wars I Love You / I Know Faux Leather Bracelet – 20% off

• Harry Potter Uniform Clutch – 20% off

• Betsey Johnson Betseysaurusrex Purse – 41% off

• Marvel Black Panther Handbag – 29% off

• Harry Potter Blue and Gold New Bone China Tea Set – 33% off

• Star Wars Rebel Alliance Purse – 25% off

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

