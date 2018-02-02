Gear

Disney Princess Couples Bangles are Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Alex and Ani have added something new to their bangle jewelry collection for Disney, and it’s […]

Alex and Ani have added something new to their bangle jewelry collection for Disney, and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. These bangles are all about Disney Princess couples!

The Disney Princess Valentine’s Day bangles are available to order here in silver, antiqued rafaelian gold, and rose gold finishes. You can purchase them individually, but if you have the means, they look amazing when stacked. The full list of available Disney Princess Valentine’s Day bangles includes:

Belle and Beast Valentine’s Day Bangle
Ariel and Prince Eric Valentine’s Day Bangle
Cinderella and Prince Charming Valentine’s Day Bangle
Rapunzel and Flynn Valentine’s Day Bangle
Aurora and Prince Phillip Valentine’s Day Bangle
Snow White and Prince Valentine’s Day Bangle

If these bangles are too rich for your blood, all is not lost. Disney is currently running a 10% off sale on most of their Alex and Ani jewelry collection when you use the code CHARM at checkout though Sunday, February 4th – and that’s on top of other discounts in some cases. Some examples include the Star Wars Imperial Crest Bangle and the Star Wars Alliance Starbird Bangle. You can shop their entire Alex and Ani bangle collection here.

If you need more gift ideas, you should also check out ThinkGeek right now because they’re running a huge sale on items for Valentine’s Day – including loads of fandom jewelry. Some examples include:

Plush Bouquets – Up to 74% off
Solar Orbit Necklace – 50% off
Star Wars Galactic Necklace – 25% off
Nixon Sentry Star Wars Millennium Falcon Watch – 40% off
Star Wars I Love You / I Know Faux Leather Bracelet – 20% off
Harry Potter Uniform Clutch – 20% off
Betsey Johnson Betseysaurusrex Purse – 41% off
Marvel Black Panther Handbag – 29% off
Harry Potter Blue and Gold New Bone China Tea Set – 33% off
Star Wars Rebel Alliance Purse – 25% off

