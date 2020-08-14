Disney's Hocus Pocus Board Game Is Back in Stock

In Ravensburger's board game take on the cult classic 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson sisters have begun to work on their wicked potion, and it will be up to you (and up to five of your family members / friends) to stop them. The board game launched in July and quickly went into a long backorder on Amazon. However, at the time of writing it is available here on Amazon for $19.99 with a 1-2 day shipping window.

As noted, players must work together to stop the Sanderson witches from completing a wicked potion that endangers Salem's children. According to the description, you can "play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way".

The game includes 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple. However, the board game isn't the only exciting bit Hocus Pocus news that has dropped recently...

Indeed, Hocus Pocus fans will be happy to know that the film is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time! Superfans should head straight for Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition of the film in 4K + Digital, which features some fantastic artwork designed by Matt Ferguson. This is the same artist that produced the artwork for Marvel's penultimate Infinity Saga 4K Blu-ray box set last year. You can pre-order the SteelBook exclusive here at Best Buy for $27.99. The standard Hocus Pocus Blu-ray can also be pre-ordered at Best Buy for $22.99.

Shipping on the Hocus Pocus 4K Blu-ray is slated for September 15th, so you'll have it in plenty of time for Halloween. Note that special features haven't been announced yet, but it probably won't differ much from previous releases. On that note, the 4K release follows 25th anniversary Blu-ray editions of Hocus Pocus that launched in 2018.

