New Doom: The Dark Ages Trailer Violently Rips and Tears Through New Foes

A brand new Doom: The Dark Ages trailer has been released and it’s beautifully violent. There are few games as viscerally satisfying as the Doom franchise. As one of the OG first-person shooters, it’s no surprise that it continues to be one of the best in the genre. However, that almost wasn’t the case. There was over a decade between new mainline Doom games as the series struggled to figure out its next step. Doom 4 spent years in development hell and the series almost completely died as a result. However, id Software eventually revived the series with arguably its best game in the form of Doom (2016).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It gave a much needed second wind to the series and it allowed for an incredibly ambitious sequel known as Doom: Eternal. Now, five years later, we are getting Doom: The Dark Ages which is by far and away the biggest Doom game we have ever seen. As a prequel to Doom (2016), the Doom Slayer will be ripping and tearing his way through a medieval-esque setting with sword, shields, and of course, guns. He’ll battle the forces of Hell with his most unique arsenal yet complete with a dragon that has a mounted machine gun on it. It’s going to be an insane game to say the least.

Doom: The Dark Ages New Trailer Released During Wrestlemania

A brand new trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages dropped during Wrestlemania and gave fans a better taste of what to expect in the game. The new trailer features a mix of cinematics and gameplay, showing the Doom Slayer’s violent adventures. It also serves as a pleasant reminder that this new game isn’t far away at all. Doom: The Dark Ages launches next month on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with a day one Xbox Game Pass launch for supported platforms. It should be a fun way to end the first half of the year and hopefully, serve as a great follow-up to Doom: Eternal.

It looks like it’s going to be an incredibly ambitious game and while it won’t have mutliplayer like the last two Doom games, it will get DLC for the game’s campaign. Whether or not these directly continue the story of Doom: The Dark Ages or serve as more standalone stories remains to be seen. Either way, it’s good to see a new single player shooter hitting the market and also getting some good long term support. It has also been confirmed that Doom: The Dark Ages will not be the last game in the series, thankfully. Now, all we need is a new Wolfenstein game!

Doom: The Dark Ages releases on May 15th, 2025. Are you going to pick up the new Doom game? Let me know in the comments.